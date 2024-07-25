Michigan State QB Deemed One of Best Transfers in College Football
Aidan Chiles is gearing up to be the starting quarterback for Michigan State next season. Coming from Oregon State with new head coach Jonathan Smith, there are expectations for Chiles to produce as a starter.
There will be ups and downs as Chiles will be in his first year as a full-time starter after serving as a backup for the Beavers. Last year, Chiles only went for 24-25 on passing attempts for 309 yards and four touchdowns. However, nobody could deny the talent that Chiles possesses and how he would be one of the top players in the transfer portal.
247Sports' Brad Crawford recently listed the top 50 players who entered the transfer portal this offseason. He had Chiles at No. 8. The seven players ahead of him were Caleb Downs, Kayden Proctor, Walter Nolan, Isaiah Bond, Evan Stewart, Julian Sayin and Jason Zandamela. Rounding out the rest of the top 10, the two who were ranked behind Chiles were Quinshon Judkins and Dante Moore.
Being ranked in the top 10 out of all the players who entered the transfer portal is great recognition not only for Chiles, but also for coach Smith and Michigan State as a program. Chiles could've gone to a more prestigious program like an Ohio State or USC, who also needed a quarterback. Instead, he chose to join Smith in East Lansing.
Back in June, Chiles talked to George Wrighster on an episode of "The Unafraid Show," and talked about why he chose Michigan State.
"Michigan State was the only school I looked into that I really wanted to go to," Chiles said. "But when it comes to options, I had a lot of options. The only school I really entertained was USC. And simply because it was back home, and I wanted to hear what they had to say. Said Chiles. "I liked it, but I was just committed to my coach, and that's just how it was."
Next season is going to be exciting to watch as this Spartans team has a lot of new faces compared to last season. Chiles will be the most watched player on the team because he plays the most important position, and also because of the talent that he has with his passing and running ability. Even with the ups and downs Chiles will have next year, it's undeniable that he has the talent and potential to be the best quarterback Michigan State has had in a long time.
