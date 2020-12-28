Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi Transfers to Northern Illinois

Former Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi officially finds a new school and commits to Northern Illinois.
East Lansing, MI – Rocky Lombardi has found a new school.

The former Spartan announced his commitment to Northern Illinois Sunday afternoon through social media.

"There are so many people I would like to thank for their help and support throughout my recruiting process," he wrote via Twitter. "But without further delay, I would like to announce my commitment to NIU!"

The redshirt junior entered the transfer portal on Dec. 18, two days after the early signing period opened.

Since the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for all fall sport athletes, Lombardi has two years left to play in college.

In 2020, he started six of Michigan State's seven games at quarterback and led the Spartans to upset victories over Michigan and Northwestern.

After 22 appearances, Lombardi leaves MSU having thrown for 1,902 yards for 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 47.9% of his passes.

Michigan State's quarterback room became crowded following the additions of Hampton Fay and grad transfer QB Anthony Russo, plus Payton Thorne, who tossed three touchdowns on 325 yards passing in his first career start.

