Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi on OC Jay Johnson

McLain Moberg

Redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi says his new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson "has been awesome."

Lombardi says they met for the first time one week before "we all left for this quarantine break."

Michigan State's potential starting QB thought the Zoom meetings benefited their relationship because it allowed him to get to know Johnson's coaching style after they connected personally.

"I've been blessed with some really good coaches here throughout my whole career," Lombardi said. "And coach Johnson is no different."

Besides being an excellent coach to Lombardi and the rest of the team, Johnson truly cares for his players.

"He (Johnson) cares about us personally, too. He's been able to take care of us. He's learning guys names and hometowns," said Lombardi. "He's going above and beyond."

However, when it comes to the offense itself and the unknowns concerning who will lead the Michigan State offense, Lombardi only worries about what he can control.

Regardless of if he starts week one, whenever that is, he'll "practice and prepare" as if he's the starter.

"In my head, I'm always going to view myself as the starter. I've said it for three years ever since I started playing," Lombardi said.

