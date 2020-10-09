Michigan State Quarterbacks ‘Still in Competition Mode’

Last week, Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said the quarterbacks were receiving equal snaps during preseason practice.

Johnson, the quarterbacks' coach for MSU, said, "I think I'll have a better take of where we are at, probably, in another week or two," due to having more questions than answers at that particular time.

Since Johnson's initial take on the competition, Mel Tucker coached Michigan State's first scrimmage on October 3 and told the media his staff is "still right in the middle of the evaluation process."

Rocky Lombardi, Theo Day, and Payton Thorne are continuing to rotate throughout practice and receive equal amounts of reps.

"I will say this, that all of our quarterbacks, they bring a different set of skills and different traits to the table, and that's very interesting to see," said Tucker. "The competition is good. We have a good room in that quarterback room. Coach (Jay) Johnson is doing an outstanding job with them. And there's good working relationships and a good healthy competition, and everyone's trying to help each other get better.

"So, I feel very good about how we're handling that quarterback situation, but we're still in competition mode, and things have not completely shaken out yet."

Tucker and his coaching staff's goal is to have another scrimmage this weekend.

Lombardi is the likely candidate to play against Rutgers, and one would think the live game experience gives him an edge.

But according to Tucker and Johnson, it's a tight race, where no one seems to be in the lead.

"I'm hoping here in the next three weeks through a bunch more practices coming up that things can present a pretty clear picture," Johnson said.

