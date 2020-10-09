SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Quarterbacks ‘Still in Competition Mode’

McLain Moberg

Last week, Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said the quarterbacks were receiving equal snaps during preseason practice.

Johnson, the quarterbacks' coach for MSU, said, "I think I'll have a better take of where we are at, probably, in another week or two," due to having more questions than answers at that particular time.

Since Johnson's initial take on the competition, Mel Tucker coached Michigan State's first scrimmage on October 3 and told the media his staff is "still right in the middle of the evaluation process."

Rocky Lombardi, Theo Day, and Payton Thorne are continuing to rotate throughout practice and receive equal amounts of reps.

"I will say this, that all of our quarterbacks, they bring a different set of skills and different traits to the table, and that's very interesting to see," said Tucker. "The competition is good. We have a good room in that quarterback room. Coach (Jay) Johnson is doing an outstanding job with them. And there's good working relationships and a good healthy competition, and everyone's trying to help each other get better.

"So, I feel very good about how we're handling that quarterback situation, but we're still in competition mode, and things have not completely shaken out yet."

Tucker and his coaching staff's goal is to have another scrimmage this weekend.

Lombardi is the likely candidate to play against Rutgers, and one would think the live game experience gives him an edge.

But according to Tucker and Johnson, it's a tight race, where no one seems to be in the lead.

"I'm hoping here in the next three weeks through a bunch more practices coming up that things can present a pretty clear picture," Johnson said.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XIV

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Basketball Names 2020-21 Captains

Longtime Spartan head coach Tom Izzo announces the 2020-21 captains.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers 6-foot-6 DT Deone Walker

The Spartans offer three-star defensive tackle Deone Walker out of Detroit, Michigan.

McLain Moberg

MSU Football: Developing Entire Roster Amidst COVID-19

With COVID-19 causing multiple college football games to be postponed, Mel Tucker is coming up with a plan to help improve his football team's depth and versatility.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Top-10 Tackle Leaders of All-Time

Spartan Nation dives into the players who racked up the most tackles in Michigan State's history.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star DE Chase Carter

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star defensive end Chase Carter out of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

McLain Moberg

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XIII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss Mel Tucker's recruiting momentum.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Coaching Staff Still Evaluating Roster

Mel Tucker, head coach of the Spartans, is still evaluating his roster with the season less than three weeks away.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football: Latest Amway Coaches Poll

Big Ten teams move up the latest Amway Coaches Poll rankings, but Michigan State still searches for its first vote.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XIII

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter