Michigan State RB Named to Yet Another Prestigious Watchlist
Michigan State running back Nate Carter entered the 2024 season on the radar for multiple awards after a productive first season at Michigan State.
After transferring from Connecticut, Carter registered nearly 800 yards at Michigan State last season. This season, he already has over 200 yards rushing while splitting time with another talented running back and is still expected to have a solid season for the Spartans.
Before the season started, Carter was named to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy watchlist and the Doak Walker Award watchlist. The Doak Walker Award is given annually to the top running back in college football.
Carter can now add another watchlist as he was recently named to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award watchlist. Michigan State announced the nomination on X, formerly known as Twitter.
According to its website, “The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award is presented annually to the FBS college football player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity, and sportsmanship both on and off the field. The award honors the type of exemplary character and commitment to community, family, and teammates demonstrated by Jason Witten, the 2012 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year and one of the most prominent role models in the game.
“The first six awards were presented to UCF’s Shaquem Griffin, Wisconsin’s D’Cota Dixon, Tennessee’s Trey Smith, Texas’s Sam Ehlinger, Kentucky’s Josh Paschal, and Pitt’s Deslin Alexandre. The seventh annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award will be presented at a ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on February 15, 2024.”
Michigan State has numerous talented players on its roster, including Carter. His being nominated to so many watchlists proves that the running back is a valuable asset to his team on the field and his community off the field. Carter hopes to walk away with at least one of the awards from the many nominations he has received.
A player’s qualities off the field are nearly as critical as those on the field. As Coach Jonathan Smith continues his goal of turning Michigan State’s football program around, he will need more players like Carter.
