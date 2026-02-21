Buckeyes Have Trio of Weapons in MSU’s Path

Michigan State is coming off a much-needed home win against UCLA after previously losing three of its past four games. The Spartans returned to their defensive identity against the Bruins, holding them to just 23 points in the first half on 9-for-23 shooting from the field.

Overall, Michigan State limited UCLA to 59 points on 21-for-57 shooting (36.8%) from the field and 8-for-25 (32%) from three-point range. The defensive intensity was a welcome sight as the Spartans enter the final stretch of the regular season with a chance to secure a top-four seed — and a double bye — in the Big Ten Tournament.

Jan 30, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Now, Michigan State turns its attention to a pivotal home matchup against Ohio State, which is coming off an impressive win over Wisconsin. To come away with another key victory, the Spartans must be prepared to slow down three of the Buckeyes’ most dangerous players.

Bruce Thornton

Feb 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) drives to the basket past Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Senior guard Bruce Thornton has continued to establish himself as not only Ohio State’s best player, but also one of the top guards in the Big Ten. He is averaging a career-best 19.9 points per game on 54% shooting from the field and 39% from three-point range, while also contributing around five rebounds and four assists per contest.

Thornton’s strong frame allows him to attack downhill and finish through contact, making him a difficult matchup. Michigan State must limit his dribble penetration and force him into contested jump shots to prevent him from controlling the tempo offensively.

Devin Royal

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) reacts after making a three point shot against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half of the NCAA game at Value City Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After limited playing time as a freshman, Devin Royal has developed into a key contributor for the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-6 forward is averaging 14 points per game on 48.6% shooting from the field and 31.8% from three-point range.

Though undersized for a forward, Royal plays bigger than his height. He spaces the floor effectively and can put the ball on the deck, attacking slower defenders off the dribble. Michigan State’s wings will need to stay disciplined defensively and avoid overcommitting on closeouts.

John Mobley Jr.

Feb 11, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) is introduced before the game against the USC Trojans at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Sophomore guard John Mobley Jr. has emerged as Ohio State’s most dangerous perimeter shooter. He is averaging 15 points per game while shooting 40% from beyond the arc, making him one of the more efficient three-point threats in the conference.

Michigan State must prioritize him defensively, closing out under control and preventing clean looks from deep. Forcing Mobley Jr. into tough, contested shots will be essential in limiting Ohio State’s offensive rhythm.

If Michigan State can contain Thornton’s drives, limit Royal’s versatility, and neutralize Mobley Jr.’s shooting, the Spartans will put themselves in position to secure another important conference win. With postseason positioning on the line, execution on the defensive end will once again be the key to success.

