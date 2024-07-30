Michigan State RB Nate Carter on Getting Married Earlier This Offseason
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have faced many changes this offseason.
Michigan State has a new head coach; Coach Smith has moved to the Midwest after spending most of his life on the West Coast. Michigan State football’s roster has seen more turnover than arguably any other college football program in the country.
However, few people had as significant of a change to their current life or future as Michigan State running back Nate Carter, who got married earlier this offseason. The talented running back, who finished as Michigan State’s leading rusher last season, recently opened up about his decision to jump the broom in May at Big Ten Football Media Days last week.
“I’ve got the ring right here -- I met my wife Madison when I actually first transferred here in January,” Carter said. “We’ve been dating for eight or nine months. I proposed to her in September. Thankfully, she said yes, and [we] got married in May. We went on a Royal Caribbean cruise the day after. It's been amazing. It’s my life goal to go on a cruise every single year.”
After a productive start to his collegiate career at UConn that saw Carter rush for 578 yards on 125 carries his freshman season, his yards per carry jumped significantly in his second season at UConn, as the talented running back rushed for 6.2 yards per carry. However, he saw his total carries cut in half as he went from 125 carries his freshman season with the Huskies to just 65 carries his sophomore season, prompting him to transfer to Michigan State -- a school known for producing productive running backs -- for a better opportunity.
After arriving in East Lansing, Carter would post career highs in nearly every significant statistical category, rushing for 798 yards and four touchdowns on 185 carries. His 798 yards on 185 carries were 60 carries more and over 200 yards more than his previous career highs. Carter appears to have solidified the starting running back position for the Spartans heading into Coach Smith’s first season at Michigan State. He has proven to be a valuable addition to Michigan State and is expected to have another productive season this upcoming season.
