Michigan State's Experience Against Mobile Quarterback Can Help Against Boston College
Michigan State is 3-0 and will soon face the most challenging opponent they have faced so far this season when they hit the road to play Boston College.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith knows how difficult it will be for his team to slow down talented mobile quarterback Thomas Castellanos and beat a talented Boston College team.
Luckily, Michigan State has experience facing a dual-threat quarterback this season, albeit one that was less of a threat throwing the ball. Michigan State’s first game of the season was against Florida Atlantic and quarterback Cam Fancher, who threw the ball 25 times against Michigan State and ran the ball another 25 times.
Smith believes his defense’s experience against Francher could help his defense this weekend against Boston College's Thomas Castellanos.
"I think that benefits (our defense)," Smith said. "but also, it's on tape, how we defended it with an athletic quarterback. This guy [Castellanos] can throw it accurately. Their run game is a little bit different. They do a nice job schematically. And so that's different than what we've seen maybe in Week 1. That guy is a good player that is tough to contain. You give him an inch; he's going to make you pay."
Michigan State rush ends coach Chad Wilt said he has a weekly plan for the opposing quarterback and will also have a plan specific to Castellanos. Wilt plans to have a plan to defend Castellanos’ rushing and passing abilities.
"Certainly [Castellanos] presents a unique challenge, as every quarterback does," Wilt said. "Every quarterback is their own individual, and every week, we go in with an individualized pass rush plan for that quarterback. We'll have a plan this week, too."
Wilt coached against quarterback Kyler Murray when Murray was in college. He said Castellanos’ skill set is unique, but the quarterback does bring back memories of Murray. This is high praise from Wilt for Castellanos.
"Man, that guy could cut some angles," Wilt said about Murray. "'I thought we had a great one.' No, you didn't. So, he's certainly a unique one. But yeah, there's definitely some comparisons in that, and I've actually referenced that this week a little bit, even from when I coached against Kyler [Murray] and you see some similarities to this guy."
