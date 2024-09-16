MSU Coach Jonathan Smith Reflects on PVAM, Looks Ahead to Boston College
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and his squad have their toughest task yet awaiting them as they prepare for a very good Boston College team on the road.
The Eagles fell out of the AP Top 25 on Sunday but come off a 6-point loss to then-No. 6-ranked Missouri on Saturday.
They are certainly battle-tested, whereas the Spartans come off a blowout win against an FCS opponent.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media on Monday, discussing his team's win over Prairie View A&M and the challenge ahead in Boston College.
You can watch his presser below:
Below is part of Smith's opening statement:
Smith: "Typical Monday, quick recap, but kind of taking a deeper dive into the film. You know, offensively was pleased didn't turn the ball over, avoided a couple close ones, but we didn't do that. And so that, that was improvement, I thought, third down again, Aidan [Chiles] operating well on third down to continue some drives. We ended up only having about eight possessions, scoring on seven of them, and so like that. Again, the penalty side didn't help us. Want to keep growing in that area. Defensively, I do think any time in this day and age, in college football, you you do pitch a shutout, I mean, that's impressive. And then, let alone, you score on that side of the ball. Guys played with some real effort that showed up on tape, guys running to the ball, doing their jobs and all that. So, was pleased there. Special teams wise, [Ryan] Eckley got the one opportunity, but that was a big punt. Didn't have great field position. The one time we punted, and he boomed it, coverage was really good. Jonathan, Kim had another solid game -- the field goal end, and he's kicking the ball out of the end zone. And so, that was great to see. And so, a lot to like and then plenty to focus on in the areas that we got to improve on. Just keep preaching to the guys, 'What we put on tape will get exposed, whether it's the next week or three, four weeks down the road.' And that, for sure, is going to be true this week -- a big-time coaching staff where we're headed to a place that I'm sure is gonna be full with some energy and things. It really starts with their quarterback. Can beat you in multiple ways, throwing it, obviously, running it. And then they their run game that attaches to his skill set is tough to defend. So, we got a big time challenge this weekend. on the injury front."
