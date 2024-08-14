Michigan State's Offense Bettering Defense, Vice Versa
Michigan State football had its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, a day in which both the offense and defense were able to go toe-to-toe to showcase what they've learned in camp.
A team scrimmage is always beneficial, as both units have the opportunity to make themselves better, as well as the players across from them on the line of scrimmage.
For Michigan State's defense, the unit has the challenge of facing weapons like quarterback Aidan Chiles, tight end Jack Velling, wide receiver Montorie Foster and running back Nate Carter, players who are sure to shine against opposing defenses this season.
"It's great," Spartans coach Jonathan Smith said on Monday. "They need to go against good competition. Both sides, right? You should get exposed in practice if you're not playing full speed with great technique and knowing what you're doing. And so, on both sides, we can raise our level of play, it's only going to help our team."
On the other hand, the offense benefits greatly from facing the defense as well. Velling, for instance, who already is anticipated to be one of the top tight ends in the country, has to go up against a great linebacker room, one filled with several players he has been impressed by in his first fall camp with the program.
"Me and Wayne Matthews were going at it last scrimmage a little bit," Velling said. "Cal is always there. Jordan Turner, Jordan Hall. All those guys, they're really looking good. Young guys, Brady Pretzlaff had a nice interception. The linebackers are really good. Darius Snow, we're always going at it. It's great going against all those guys."
While Velling is already a master of his position, these linebackers should continue to bring out the best in him.
Iron sharpens iron- Jack Velling
"Iron sharpens iron," Velling said. "They're a challenge for me every day, I'm trying to challenge them, but it's awesome going against those guys."
When you have two units that want to consistently better themselves and each other, it's only going to make each unit stronger. This will help the Spartans as they prepare to take on some of the top juggernauts in the Big Ten this year.
