Spartan QB Aidan Chiles Challenges Michigan State DL
Having a great quarterback is not only good for your offense, but it helps the defense as well.
While Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is expected to bolster the Spartans' offense this year, his presence in practice can only help the defense as it tries to contain him.
With Chiles being a mobile quarterback, he poses a threat both with his arm and on his feet. That arsenal has helped prepare the Spartans' defensive line for other mobile quarterbacks it will face throughout the 2024 season.
"He challenges us every day," said Michigan State defensive end Jalen Thompson when he addressed the media on Thursday. "When he's competing, talking stuff, throwing bombs that you don't expect. And then also encouraging us as well as a defense. Like, 'OK, you made a bad play.' He's telling us, 'Man, come on, get up. Make the next play.' So, he really plays offense and defense, if you really think about it. Like encouraging us, but it's also times where he's whooping us."
Chiles transferred to Michigan State this offseason after spending his first collegiate season under Jonathan Smith at Oregon State.
Thompson's fellow defensive lineman, Maverick Hansen, who has seen several different quarterbacks come through the program as he enters his sixth season as a Spartan, knows his team has something special with Chiles.
"Aidan has such a vital role on the offense.," Hansen said a couple weeks ago. "I mean, they work around him. Like, he's the one that everyone's looking at to be the guy and everything.
" ... He can throw the ball, he can run the ball, he's got a lot of different options. ... So, I feel like there's a lot of potential there for Aidan. He's young, too, and he's been developing. He pushes the team to be great."
The better Chiles gets, the better he should make his teammates around him -- on both sides of the ball. That's the ultimate difference between good and great players.
Expect this Spartans defensive line to be well-prepared for the talented Big Ten quarterbacks it faces this coming season.
