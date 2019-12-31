Michigan State Spartan CB Josiah Scott Leaving Early For NFL Draft

Oklahoma City, OK

In what’s been a disappointing season for Michigan State, the Spartans were in New York on Friday afternoon to take on Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, looking to end a down year on a high note.

In a game that had an all too familiar feeling for the Spartans throughout, Michigan State overcame an up and down first half and rode an impressive performance from senior quarterback Brian Lewerke and a strong second-half effort from the defense to pick up a 27-21 win over the Demon Deacons.

The Spartans now head into an off-season that will be again be surrounded by questions regarding the future of the Michigan State coaching staff. Spartan Nation can report some breaking news on the Spartans’ coaching staff as sources say that offensive line coach and longtime Mark Dantonio assistant Jim Bollman is expected to retire this off-season. That has NOT been confirmed by Dantonio, but it is what members of MSU athletics are saying.

But questions regarding other members of the offensive staff still remain as the Spartans continued to struggle offensively and the majority of the issues with play-calling from past years remained throughout the 2019 season.

But today, superstar CB Josiah Scott via his Twitter made the announcement many saw coming.

Spartan coach Mark Dantonio via his SID staff released this statement:

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio on Josiah Scott:

“Josiah and I have been in communication throughout this entire process. These are extremely tough decisions for players to make. He enrolled here early in 2017 and quickly developed into a starter for us his whole career, helping our defense become one of the best in the nation when he was on the field. Josiah has been nothing but professional during his time here in East Lansing in how he handles his business, both on and off the field. We wish him the best as he prepares for the NFL Draft.”

