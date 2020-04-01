Athletic Texas Class of '21 Tight End Kameron Allen Talks Spartan Offer

East Lansing, MI—After a bit of a slow start to his recruitment, North Forney (TX) 2021 3-star tight end Kameron Allen has seen his recruitment take off. He’s fielded multiple Division 1 offers, including an offer from Michigan State, which came earlier this week.

Spartan Nation recently caught up with Allen to talk about the recruiting process and his offer from the Spartans and the 6-foot-4½, 225-pound standout said that while his recruitment did get off to an admittedly rough start, seeing the offers come in in recent months has been a relief.

“It got off to a rough start, actually,” he said. “I was just worried about whether or not I was going to be big enough to go play somewhere like Michigan State and wondering if I was going to be able to go to college at all. So it was very stressful just having to think if I was going to have to pay for college or not, it’s a hard time not knowing. But once a few come in, it relieves so much stress because you won’t have to worry about it.”

Rated as a 3-star recruit, Allen currently holds offers from Missouri, Tulane, Liberty, Bowling Green, Army, Navy, and Air Force as well as Michigan State. He likely has several more Division 1 offers coming shortly.

Allen said that he found out about his off from Michigan State tight ends coach Ted Gilmore after speaking to him earlier in the day and said that he called back later and heard the news.

“I was talking to one of the analysts, and he hit me up, and we got on the phone before Coach Gilmore had called me, and we were just talking about Michigan State and how I know a player up there,” he said. “We were talking, and then he told me to call the coach later and he would have some good news for me and later on. I called the coach, and we talked for a while, and he was just very reassuring, and he gave me some homework too, and he told me, ‘You have an offer from Michigan State University.’”

“Oh man, I ran outside, that was a big one,” Allen said of his reaction to finding out about the offer. “It just meant a lot. As soon as he said it, I couldn’t hold in the emotions; I had to put myself on mute for a second and just let it out.”

Allen also said that the offer was exciting for him because a friend of his, Darius Snow, was a member of Michigan State’s 2020 recruiting class.

In his time talking to Gilmore, Allen said that he came away with a good impression of the Spartan tight ends coach.

“I get that he’s a real man, and he’s not going to sugarcoat anything, he’s not going to be fake,” he said. “I feel that he’s going to be very honest, and he’s going to push me to be my best every single day.”

When it comes to Michigan State, Allen said that it’s a school that he saw a lot of throughout his time growing up and spoke highly of the program.

“I think it’s an outstanding program,” he said. “I always grew up seeing Michigan State on my tv, on my phone, they’re just always around and always in the mix regardless of what’s going on.”

Allen told Spartan Nation that he would like to take a visit to East Lansing in the future.

An athletic, reliable tight end, who is capable of making a significant impact in the passing game and is a more than capable blocker, Allen described himself as a versatile player that can line up all over the field.

“I would say I’m more of a mobile person,” he said. “I can line up in the backfield, put my hand down next to the tackle, line up in the slot, line up at outside receiver. I feel like I have the skillset and possess the speed of an outside receiver or slot and the strength to go and block a 300-pound, 200-pound defensive lineman.”

With his recruitment picking up and offers in hand with more on the way, Allen said that he’s looking forward to being able to focus on his senior year without having the stresses that often come with recruiting.

“It feels amazing to be able to go out my senior year and still give it my all, but not be worried about chasing offers because they’re already there,” he said. “I’m still going to give it my all, but I’m at the point where I don’t have to stress and keep texting coaches back-to-back and trying to get my film out there.”

Be sure to check back to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on Moore and the Spartans!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack