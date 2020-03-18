Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
Football
Basketball

Great News For Michigan State & NFL Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins

Hondo S. Carpenter

While NFL free agents were preparing to cash in on deals with potential new teams, former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins locked up a lucrative contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings just before the NFL free agency tampering period opened on Monday.

Cousins, who still had one year left on his three-year, $84 million deal that he signed with the Vikings back in 2018, agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $66 million dollars. Spartan Nation reached out to Cousins about the deal. The agreement brings the full deal to 3 years and $96 million with $61 million guaranteed at signing.

Rated as just a 2-star recruit coming out of high school before joining Michigan State, Cousins stepped into the starting quarterback position during his redshirt sophomore season in 2009 and would go on to start 39 games for the Spartans and left the program as Michigan State’s all-time winningest quarterback after posting a 27-12 record.

Cousins, who was a Michigan State captain three times, guided Michigan State to the first-ever Big Ten Championship Game in 2011 and an 11-3 record on his way to being named Second Team All-Big Ten by the Big Ten coaches.

After graduating from Michigan State, Cousins was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round (No. 102 overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. Cousins spent five years with the Redskins, starting 56 games for Washington and led the NFL with 4,917 passing yards in 2016. Cousins elected to become a free agent following the 2017 season.

In 2018, the Vikings made Cousins the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, signing him to a fully-guaranteed contract worth $84 million dollars over three years. Cousins contract with Minnesota was the first-ever fully guaranteed contract in NFL history.

Following a 2018 season where he didn’t quite meet expectations, Cousins had a bounce-back 2019 season where he guided the Vikings to a wild card round win over the New Orleans Saints before falling to San Francisco in the Divisional round. Cousins threw for 3,603 yards and 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2019, earning him the two-year, $66 million extension he signed on Monday.

Check back to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on Cousins and the Spartans!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fast-Rising 21 Texas TE Lake McRee Talks Michigan State Offer

Fast-rising 21 Texas TE Lake McRee talks about his new offer from Coach Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Spartan Jack Conklin Gets Monster Deal With The Cleveland Browns

Former Michigan State Spartan offensive tackle will sign a monster new deal moving from the NFL's Tennessee Titans to the Cleveland Browns

Jeff Dullack

Great Look At Mel Tucker & Michigan State Football Quarterback Recruiting

Take a great look and get an inside perspective on Coach Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartan football quarterback recruiting progress.

Jeff Dullack

by

Spartyon71

Good, Bad & Ugly Of Michigan State Athletics Post COVID-19 Protocols

The good, the bad and the ugly with Michigan State Spartan athletics post COVID-19 safety protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

chaplinsociety

No. 16 Michigan State Basketball Vs. #19 Ohio State Buckeyes Game Thread

No. 16 Michigan State Basketball Vs. #19 Ohio State Buckeyes Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

clippasia

State Of Michigan State Athletics Post COVID-19 Security Protocols

The state of Michigan State Spartan athletics post COVID-19 security protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Weekly Recruiting Recap

Check out the Michigan State Spartan Football and Mel Tucker recruiting recap for the past week!

Jeff Dullack

by

mickeysingh

In-Depth Look At Mel Tucker & Michigan State Football Offensive Line Recruiting

Take an in-depth look at Mel Tucker and the Michigan State philosophy on offensive line recruiting by who they are offering.

Jeff Dullack

Due To COVID-19 Concerns Michigan State Football Cancels Pro Day

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Michigan State football has canceled pro day and we talk with Spartan TE Matt Seybert on the impact to many player's paths to the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Big Ten COVID-19 Safety Precautions Put Rebuilding Spartan Football Behind

The Big Ten, NCAA, and Michigan State COVID-19 safety precautions have put rebuilding Spartan football and Mel Tucker behind.

Hondo S. Carpenter