Spartan Great CB Darqueze Dennard Signs Free Agent Deal With NFL Jacksonville Jaguars

Hondo S. Carpenter

The opening of NFL free agency’s tampering period has turned out to be a very fruitful one for former Michigan State football players as four Spartans agreed to contracts during the first two days, including Darqueze Denard.

Denard, who spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $13.5 million dollars with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During his Michigan State career, Denard made 40 starts at cornerback for the Spartans from 2010-2014, including starts in all 27 games during his junior and senior seasons.

After starting 11 games his sophomore season in 2011, helping lead Michigan State to an 11-3 record, which included an appearance in the first Big Ten Championship Game, Denard continued his ascension as one of the nation’s best defensive backs during his junior year, as he started all 13 games, recording 52 tackles and three interceptions on his way to being named First Team All-Big Ten by the coaches.

In his senior year, Denard helped lead Michigan State to a Big Ten Championship, a Rose Bowl Championship, and a No. 3 ranking in the final AP Top 25 Poll. Denard was named First Team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, a unanimous First-Team All-American, a finalist for the Nagurski Trophy (nation’s top defensive player) and won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the best defensive back in the nation.

Following his illustrious Michigan State career, Denard was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 24 pick in the 2014 NFL draft and spent the first six years of his NFL career with Cincinnati, where he started 24 games and tallied 274 tackles and three interceptions.

