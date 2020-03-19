Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
Football
Basketball

Trae Waynes Spartan Great CB Signs Free Agent Deal With NFL Cincinnati Bengals

Jeff Dullack

The trend of former Michigan State football players signing lucrative contracts continues on.

Trae Waynes, the former Spartan defensive back that helped anchor the Michigan State secondary from 2012-2014, agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Spartan Nation reached out to Waynes about his new deal.

Waynes spent the previous five years with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted Waynes with the No. 11 pick in the 2015 NFL draft, following his stellar Michigan State career. Waynes appeared in 74 games with the Vikings during his five years in Minnesota, starting in 53 of those contests and recorded 247 tackles and seven interceptions.

In his first season as a starter for Michigan State as a sophomore, Waynes helped lead Michigan State to a Big Ten Championship in 2013 and its first Rose Bowl appearance, a 24-20 win over Stanford in 2014, since 1988.

In Waynes’ junior year in 2014, he again helped lead the Spartans to another successful season as Michigan State finished 11-2, including a win over Baylor in the Cotton Bowl and a No. 5 ranking in the final AP Poll. Waynes was named to the All-Big Ten First Team by the coaches and media and were also a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s best defensive back.

After two dominant seasons in the Michigan State secondary, where he started in 27 games, Waynes elected to forgo his senior season with the Spartans and entered the 2015 NFL Draft. Waynes, selected No. 11 overall, was the first defensive back drafted in 2015.

Waynes is expected to replace one of his college teammates in Cincinnati’s secondary, Darqueze Denard, who agreed to a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Remember to stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on Waynes and the Spartans!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spartan Great CB Darqueze Dennard Signs Free Agent Deal With NFL Jacksonville Jaguars

Michigan State Spartan football CB Darqueze Dennard goes from the NFL's Bengals to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Hondo S. Carpenter

Fast-Rising 21 Texas TE Lake McRee Talks Michigan State Offer

Fast-rising 21 Texas TE Lake McRee talks about his new offer from Coach Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Great News For Michigan State & NFL Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins

Michigan State Spartan football and NFL Minnesota Vikings great Kirk Cousins signs a mammoth extension to stay in the Twin Cities.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan Jack Conklin Gets Monster Deal With The Cleveland Browns

Former Michigan State Spartan offensive tackle will sign a monster new deal moving from the NFL's Tennessee Titans to the Cleveland Browns

Jeff Dullack

Great Look At Mel Tucker & Michigan State Football Quarterback Recruiting

Take a great look and get an inside perspective on Coach Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartan football quarterback recruiting progress.

Jeff Dullack

by

Spartyon71

Good, Bad & Ugly Of Michigan State Athletics Post COVID-19 Protocols

The good, the bad and the ugly with Michigan State Spartan athletics post COVID-19 safety protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

chaplinsociety

No. 16 Michigan State Basketball Vs. #19 Ohio State Buckeyes Game Thread

No. 16 Michigan State Basketball Vs. #19 Ohio State Buckeyes Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

clippasia

State Of Michigan State Athletics Post COVID-19 Security Protocols

The state of Michigan State Spartan athletics post COVID-19 security protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Weekly Recruiting Recap

Check out the Michigan State Spartan Football and Mel Tucker recruiting recap for the past week!

Jeff Dullack

by

mickeysingh

In-Depth Look At Mel Tucker & Michigan State Football Offensive Line Recruiting

Take an in-depth look at Mel Tucker and the Michigan State philosophy on offensive line recruiting by who they are offering.

Jeff Dullack