Trae Waynes Spartan Great CB Signs Free Agent Deal With NFL Cincinnati Bengals

The trend of former Michigan State football players signing lucrative contracts continues on.

Trae Waynes, the former Spartan defensive back that helped anchor the Michigan State secondary from 2012-2014, agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Spartan Nation reached out to Waynes about his new deal.

Waynes spent the previous five years with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted Waynes with the No. 11 pick in the 2015 NFL draft, following his stellar Michigan State career. Waynes appeared in 74 games with the Vikings during his five years in Minnesota, starting in 53 of those contests and recorded 247 tackles and seven interceptions.

In his first season as a starter for Michigan State as a sophomore, Waynes helped lead Michigan State to a Big Ten Championship in 2013 and its first Rose Bowl appearance, a 24-20 win over Stanford in 2014, since 1988.

In Waynes’ junior year in 2014, he again helped lead the Spartans to another successful season as Michigan State finished 11-2, including a win over Baylor in the Cotton Bowl and a No. 5 ranking in the final AP Poll. Waynes was named to the All-Big Ten First Team by the coaches and media and were also a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s best defensive back.

After two dominant seasons in the Michigan State secondary, where he started in 27 games, Waynes elected to forgo his senior season with the Spartans and entered the 2015 NFL Draft. Waynes, selected No. 11 overall, was the first defensive back drafted in 2015.

Waynes is expected to replace one of his college teammates in Cincinnati’s secondary, Darqueze Denard, who agreed to a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

