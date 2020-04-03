Courtney Hawkins  Coach, Spartan ICON Returns to East Lansing

Spartan Nation
East Lansing, MI— When Mark Dantonio left Michigan State, many hoped it would open a door for whoever got the job, to bring back a Spartan Nation ICON. Courtney Hawkins. A significant success as an administrator and a high school coach here in Michigan, “Hawk” never deviated from his green roots.

So as soon as Mel Tucker took the reigns of Spartan football, nearly simultaneously, Tucker and Hawk reached out to each other.

Hawk talked about the transition and what it is like to be back in East Lansing.

“Well, from a transition standpoint, it’s been great. I was super excited to get the opportunity. We had been in the office, I don’t know, about three weeks or so before everything transpired and we all had to leave and go home. That made the transition for me a little rocky because I was still in the stage of learning names around the office, learning more about staff, so that kind of put that on hold for a minute. But just to have the opportunity to come back to my alma mater, to run up the tunnel once again, in competition. It’s something that just thinking about and talking about gives me goosebumps, so I am just super grateful, working hard, can’t wait to pour into these guys, and we’re going to put a great product on the field.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

