Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Spartan Matt Allen on Offensive Line Coach Chris Kapilovic

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—When Mel Tucker took over the Michigan State Spartan football program, he knew for the Spartans to get back to their winning ways, he had to fix the run game. That started with the line of scrimmage, and he tagged Chris Kapilovic (Coach Kap) to be that guy. 

Recently the Spartans star offensive lineman Matt Allen talked about all of the changes to the Spartan playbook and specifically the offensive line. Without giving away trade secrets, Allen discussed those changes. He also spoke glowingly of Coach Kap.

“Oh yeah, so far, I love Coach Kap. He brings a ton of energy every day; he’s making sure everybody’s on time in meetings as always, just really making sure that everybody’s on the same page when it comes to our offense. We’ve been able to download this app called Learn to Win app, and basically, they can just give us quizzes. Through the quizzes, we can just learn our offense even better, and just in the short time we’ve had him together, I can tell he’s a very intelligent guy and really believes in what he’s doing and brings passion every day, which I love to see. Everything I’ve seen about him, I’ve liked.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where is Michigan State Basketball in the Way-To-Early Top 25?

With the Michigan State Spartan basketball season prematurely ending with a third straight Big Ten title and no chance on repeating a trip to the Final Four, where do they find themselves entering 2020-2021?

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson Talks Quarterback Expectations at Michigan State

Jay Johnson discusses his expectations of the Michigan State Spartan football quarterbacks.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Recruiting Recap Ending April 12, 2020

Michigan State Football Recruiting Recap Ending April 12, 2020

Jeff Dullack

Class of '21 Defensive Tackle Derrick Harmon Talks Michigan State

Class of 2021 defensive tackle Derrick Harmon from Detroit, Michigan, discusses Michigan State Spartan football ahead of his commitment day.

Jeff Dullack

New Jersey Class of '22 Offensive Lineman Jacob Allen Talks Spartan Offer

Princeton, New Jersey, class of '22 offensive lineman Jacob Allen talks about his latest scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartan football program.

Jeff Dullack

'22 Texas Tight End Trent McGaughey Talks Michigan State Offer

Highly coveted class of 2022 Pearland, Texas, tight end Trent McGaughey talks about his latest offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Mel Tucker, Michigan State Football Land Three Top Recruits in Five Days

Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football have landed Davion Primm, Ethan Boyd and Gabe Nealy for the 2021 recruiting class in the last five days.

Jeff Dullack

Miami, Florida Class of '21 Cornerback Gabe Nealy Commits to Michigan State

Miami, Florida class of 2021 cornerback Gabe Nealy became Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football's third commitment of the week.

Jeff Dullack

Brandon Honorable Class of '21 Offensive Lineman on Spartan Offer

Detroit Martin Luther King High School offensive lineman Brandon Honorable from the class of 2021 talks about his latest scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Exclusive: Mel Tucker Reached Out to Michigan State Football Alumni

Mel Tucker reached out to the Michigan State football alumni of all eras and found a warm reception.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Pete31