Spartan Matt Allen on Offensive Line Coach Chris Kapilovic

East Lansing, MI—When Mel Tucker took over the Michigan State Spartan football program, he knew for the Spartans to get back to their winning ways, he had to fix the run game. That started with the line of scrimmage, and he tagged Chris Kapilovic (Coach Kap) to be that guy.

Recently the Spartans star offensive lineman Matt Allen talked about all of the changes to the Spartan playbook and specifically the offensive line. Without giving away trade secrets, Allen discussed those changes. He also spoke glowingly of Coach Kap.

“Oh yeah, so far, I love Coach Kap. He brings a ton of energy every day; he’s making sure everybody’s on time in meetings as always, just really making sure that everybody’s on the same page when it comes to our offense. We’ve been able to download this app called Learn to Win app, and basically, they can just give us quizzes. Through the quizzes, we can just learn our offense even better, and just in the short time we’ve had him together, I can tell he’s a very intelligent guy and really believes in what he’s doing and brings passion every day, which I love to see. Everything I’ve seen about him, I’ve liked.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

