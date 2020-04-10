Matt Allen Talks Difficulty of Off-Site Learning During COVID-19

East Lansing, MI—A the Michigan State Spartan football team looks to implement the new system of Mel Tucker amidst the COVID-19 safety protocols; there are new experiences. One of them is implementing a new system that they had planned on being on the field in spring ball to do.

Offensive lineman Matt Allen talked about losing his old staff, gaining a new one, and implementing a new offense over the internet.

“That’s a tough question. I mean there’s a lot of things that come with that. There have been relationships I’ve built with my coaches over the past four years, and not being able to see them anymore is tough, but I know I’ll see them again someday down the road. We’ll be able to talk and still see each other, and act like it’s been like a week since we hadn’t seen each other if that makes sense. Also, with the new coaches coming in, I think it gives just like a little bit of life to everybody in the program and just like everybody... It’s kind of like a new start for everybody in the program, so everybody’s working like they’re the guy, and they’re the guy to beat. I think it’s lit a fire under everybody and everybody’s been coming to work every day. I know for one of my goals this season for during this time is to talk to two to three teammates once a week. And everybody that I’ve been talking to has been telling me about their workouts and stuff, and they’ve still got that fire and passion in them, so I’m excited for what’s coming for the fall.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack