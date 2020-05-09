Three Big Questions Fans Have with Michigan State Football

East Lansing, Mich—As Mel Tucker rebuilds the Michigan State Spartan football program, one of America's most passionate fan bases has questions. So today, we answer three of your biggest questions that have come in over email.

Hondo, if you had to give a benchmark for the fans to judge Mel Tucker by as to his time being a Michigan State being successful or unsuccessful, what would you say? Sue Bender

That is a great question, Sue. If Mel Tucker is the head coach at Michigan State for the first game of the 2025 season, he will have been an excellent hire. Let me explain. If he is not here, he was either fired or left to go somewhere else. Remember when a coach and school mutually terminate, and the schools pay him off, that is essentially a nicely worded firing. With Tucker/s resume, early success at MSU is going to bring significant suitors from the NFL and the elite of college football.

I have told many if he is the head coach to start 2025, you will know he was a home run.

Hondo, I love your reporting on the new fire with MSU recruiting. Outside of the constant attention to it, what else impresses you? Tim Borden

They are going after guys from all over the nation. They don't care who they have offers from. MSU is far behind. The brand got damaged before the arrival of Tucker. But Tucker is walking into every party and making offers. He is going fishing and getting into the dance. Hampton Fay, the quarterback from Texas that the Spartans picked up, is a superb example. I had a Power Five head coach tell me this week, "Now that kid is the real deal. He was a big get for Mel." I agreed with him. The effort is 80% in recruiting. John L. Smith gave up Detroit and ignored it, so the Spartans go nothing. Mark Dantonio's staff, especially on offense, wouldn't go after guys that Sheldon White had identified properly because they could not compete. Now MSU is going after everyone, so when the program does have on field tangible proof, they are already in the game.

Hondo, I have a recruiting question. I know the size, speed, and strength are the big ones, but past those in recruiting, what is something coaches really key in on that fans wouldn't know as a group? Kyle Treer

Great question. Hips. Coaches love hips and watch them close.

Any athlete that has had any success in the modern age can move their hips. I tell parents when they ask me about specialty training to get their kids' flexibility. I won't say who, but an excellent friend of mine is a Power Five head coach was sitting in his office with my son and I and we were watching the film. He put a video on of a kid, and within thirty seconds, he summoned his assistant, and they sent an offer letter. That night he traveled to his high school basketball game. He handed his football coach and offer. He played a completely different position in high school, but he turned to Duffy and me and said, "He's a first-round (NFL) pick." He was right. How did he see it that quick? Hips.

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.



