State of Michigan State Spartan Football is Good!

East Lansing, Mich--The Michigan State Spartan football fan base is absolutely on fire with the direction of Mel Tucker's program. Tucker has come in and attacked recruiting.

Tucker's attitude towards recruiting every day of every week, has put the Spartans with eleven commitments for the 2021 class with several more ready to pull the trigger. At this moment, here are who the Spartans have landed in an uncertain time that has hampered players from visiting campus, and the coaches from visiting them.

Tyson Watson Defensive End Warren, MI

Ethan Boyd Offensive Tackle East Lansing, MI

Davion Primm Running Back Oak Park, MI

Derrick Harmon Defensive Tackle Detroit, MI

Hampton Fay Quarterback Fort Worth, TX

Kevin Wigenton Guard Princeton, NJ

Gabe Nealy Safety Miami, FL

Charles Brantley Cornerback Venice, FL

Antoine Booth Cornerback Hyattsville, MD

Kameron Allen Tight End North Forney, TX

Michael Gravely, Jr. Safety Cleveland, OH

Mark Vassett Punter Melbourne, Australia

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

