Jay Johnson Talks Courtney Hawkins Transition to Michigan State

East Lansing, MI—Jay Johnson, the new Michigan State Spartan football offensive coordinator, talked about the adjustment that Courtney Hawkins must undergo as he moves from high school to college. The excellent news for Hawkins is that his new boss is a big believer in him.

“Yeah, you know Hawk is, you hit it right on the head, with a wealth of experience obviously coming from the Flint area, and so I think initially I try to be very kind of detailed and slow in my approach and I think he’s doing awesome. (He) picked up on things immediately, and I think he has good resolve with his receiving group, and it seems like they’re learning things very quickly from him. The transition I think for him has been very easy, very easy, but trying to help him out with all the different facets of it and that. We also do have a little bit more resources for him to help him and space, so I think with the combination of that with his past, he’s been doing awesome. Certainly trying to help him along the way with all aspects of what we need to do from the football piece to the academic piece to the recruiting piece. Obviously, a lot of things are involved, but to date, he’s been doing very well and excited about having him a part of our staff.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack