East Lansing, MI—It was another mostly successful week on the recruiting trail for Mel Tucker and Michigan State. The Spartans landed commitments from a pair of top out-of-state targets in Baltimore (MD) DeMatha Catholic cornerback Antoine Booth and Fort Worth (TX) All Saints’ Episcopal quarterback Hampton Fay. With the commitments of Booth and Fay, the Spartans now have seven commitments in the 2021 class.

In addition to the two commitments received, it was another active week for Michigan State when it comes to extending offers as the Spartans passed out 40 offers (12 to the class of 2021, 28 to the class of 2022) this week.

The states the Spartans were most active in were Maryland, Georgia, and Louisiana, where Michigan State offered five prospects in each state, while also extending four offers to recruits in Texas and Virginia.

Baltimore (MD) DeMatha Catholic 2021 CB Antoine Booth

Listed at 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, Booth is an excellent man-to-man cornerback and a sure tackler, making him a perfect fit in the cornerbacks' group under position coach Harlon Barnett.

Before committing to Michigan State, Booth held offers from Maryland, Rutgers, Virginia, Temple, Buffalo, Ohio, and Kent State. After announcing his commitment to the Spartans, Booth told Spartan Nation that the coaching staff and its ability to develop players played a significant role in his decision. “Some key factors that played in my commitment was the love the coaches showed, and the pedigree in which they bring to the table. Although a player should never choose a school for a coach, I feel like MSU is a good place to develop myself into the person I’m striving to be shortly.”

Fort Worth (TX) All Saints’ Episcopal 2021 QB Hampton Fay

Since the Spartans first offered Fay shortly after the coaching staff arrived in East Lansing in February, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound signal-caller became a top priority for Michigan State, and the Spartans landed a commitment from Fay on Saturday evening. While he was limited to just three games in his junior season due to a torn labrum, Fay’s impressive start to his junior season caught the eyes of college programs across the country. That led to offers from several schools, including Boston College, Boise State, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers, along with a few others. Spartan Nation spoke with Fay following his commitment. Fay said that the fact the coaches made him a priority even after an injury-shortened season played a big role in his decision. “For them as coaches, they had me high on their list and to know that I took a lot of consideration of the ability that they see in me and the belief they have in me. It just gives me the motivation to go into the process wanting to be the best and do all of the work. I respect all of the coaches there - everybody always says it’s like a family. Still, it is (at Michigan State), I got that vibe from them, and it’s going to be exciting moving forward and joining that family.”

Humble (TX) Atascocita 2021 TE Landen King

A 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end, King has the versatility and skill set to be able to be a productive pass catcher split out wide or lined up in-line, King was offered by Michigan State, continuing a run of Power 5 offers in recent months. King also holds offers from Penn State, Ole Miss, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A & M, and Washington.

Buford (GA) 2022 ILB Aubrey Smith

A big-time middle linebacker in the 2022 class, Smith already has a couple of big-time offers and added Michigan State to that list on Monday. A 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker that can do it all in the middle of the defense, Smith also holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Arizona State, and Baylor.

Pearland (TX) Shadow Creek 2021 QB Kyron Drones

With a couple of Michigan State’s top quarterback targets going off the board over the course of the last couple of weeks, the Spartans offered one of the top dual-threat signal-callers in the state of Texas on Monday. Listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Drones is a good athlete at the quarterback position and has a cannon for an arm, making him a coveted quarterback in the 2021 class. Drones has also been offered by Auburn, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Colorado, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Pittsburgh.

Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon 2021 QB Chayden Peery

A quarterback that the Spartan coaching staff has closely been monitoring since arriving in East Lansing, Peery is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound signal-caller with a big, accurate arm. Peery was offered by the Spartans on Monday and also holds offers from Boise State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Boston College, North Carolina State, and Nevada.

Denton (TX) Guyer 2021 OLB/SS Jordan Eubanks

An impressive athlete capable of playing safety or linebacker because of his size (6-foot-3, 205 pounds), skillset, and instincts, Eubanks was offered by Michigan State on Monday. After receiving the offer from the Spartans, Eubanks told Spartan Nation that he’s been in regular communication with the staff and likes what he sees from MSU, “Communicating with the coaches has been good,” he said. “And I love what Michigan State is trying to build in their program.” Eubanks also holds offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Florida State, Houston, Pittsburgh, SMU, Syracuse, and others.

Dayton (OH) Archbishop Alter 2022 DT Derrick Shepard

A big, physical defensive tackle, who already has the size (6-foot-3, 325 pounds) needed to play at the college level, Shepard was offered by Michigan State early next week and is already closing in on ten offers. Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Toledo have all already offered.

Phoenix (AZ) Brophy College Preparatory 2022 DE Zac Swanson

Listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Swanson is a talented defensive end, capable of rushing the passer and defending the run off the edge and also has a lot of upside. Michigan State extended an offer on Monday, and Swanson has also been offered by Auburn, California, Florida State, and Indiana.

Hilton Head Island (SC) 2022 OLB Jaylen Sneed

Already a highly sought after linebacker in the 2022 class, Sneed is 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, and can do just about anything from the outside linebacker position from dropping into coverage to getting after the passer. Sneed was offered by Michigan State on Monday and also holds over 15 other offers, including offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Columbus (GA) Garver 2022 OT Elijah Pritchett

A 6-foot-6, 251-pound tackle with the size and frame that Michigan State targets in offensive linemen, Pritchett is an excellent pass blocker and has the strength and athleticism to be a complete offensive lineman at the college level. Michigan State offered early in the week, joining South Carolina in the early stages in Pritchett’s recruitment.

North Stafford (VA) 2022 RB Tevin White

One of the top 2022 running backs in the nation, White has an excellent blend of speed and power and is capable of impacting the game as a runner and as a receiver. In addition to Michigan State, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound back has also been offered by Penn State, Georgia, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Olase (KS) Blue Valley North 2022 ATH Dasan McCullough

With nearly 40 reported offers already and more still on the way, McCullough is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound athlete capable of playing all over the football field. McCullough originally received an offer from the Spartans from Mark Dantonio’s staff and had it reaffirmed this week by the new staff under Mel Tucker. McCullough also holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Penn State, USC, and others.

Dickinson (TX) 2022 TE Donovan Green

Regarded as the best tight end in the 2022 class, Green is one of the most coveted recruits in America and picked up an offer from the Spartans this week. A dangerous threat in the passing game because of his size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and athleticism, Green has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, USC, and others.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) 2022 TE Marlin Klein

An intriguing tight end prospect that is a mismatch for opposing defenses because of his size, standing at 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, and speed. Michigan State became the third offer for Klein, who has also been offered by Arizona State and Michigan.

Malvern (PA) Prep 2021 ATH Lonnie White

Committed to Clemson to play baseball, White, who plays wide receiver and quarterback, holds more than 20 football offers, including several major Division 1 offers, including one from the Spartans, which came last week. It’s not known if White has any interest in moving off of his baseball commitment. If he does, he will have plenty of options to play football as Penn State, Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and others have extended football scholarships.

Dillon (SC) 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins

A 6-foot, 163-pound receiver, Huggins is a dynamic athlete with exceptional speed, Michigan State offered Huggins on Tuesday. Huggins has also been offered by Virginia Tech, Louisville, USC, Baylor, Indiana, Duke, Pittsburgh, Washington State, West Virginia, and several other Division 1 programs.

Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha Catholic 2022 RB Kevin Winston Jr.

After receiving a commitment from Antoine Booth on Monday, the Spartans offered a couple of Booth’s teammates at DeMatha, including Winston. He is a 5-foot-11, 160-pound running back with good speed and capable of running between the tackles and to the outside. Michigan State offered on Tuesday, joining Maryland as teams who have offered.

Greensboro (NC) Grimsley 2022 DT Travis Shaw

One of the best defensive tackles in the 2022 class, Shaw already has more than 20 suitors, with more on the horizon for the 6-foot-5, 310-pound interior force. A dominant defensive tackle that can disrupt the game in multiple ways, Shaw was offered by Michigan State earlier this week. Shaw also held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, USC, and others.

Owings Mills (MD) McDonogh School 2022 DT Kwan Williams

Another highly touted defensive tackle in the 2022 class, Williams was offered by Michigan State on Tuesday as he’s beginning to reel in offers from more significant Power 5 programs recently. Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A & M, and West Virginia are among the schools that have offered the 6-foot-1, 285-pound defensive tackle.

Washington (DC) St. Frances Academy 2022 CB Cam Johnson

A top cornerback out of the 2022 class, Johnson is a physical and athletic 6-foot, 165-pound cornerback capable of being an actual shutdown corner. Arizona State, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A & M, West Virginia and, most recently, Michigan State have offered.

Miami (FL) Killian 2021 WR T.J. Huggins

An impressive 6-foot-2, 163-pound receiver with strong hands and has the looks of a good route-runner, Huggins was offered by Michigan State earlier this week. Boston College, Indiana, Maryland, Syracuse and UCF are among schools that have offered.

Winston Salem (NC) Prep 2021 DE Zaire Patterson

A dominant and disruptive force off the edge, Patterson has a reputation for being one of the top pass rushers in the country and recently picked up an offer from Michigan State. Patterson (6-foot-6, 215 pounds) has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A & M, West Virginia, and more.

Shreveport (LA) Captain Shreve 2022 WR Kendrick Law

A terrific athlete with exceptional speed, Law, is a legitimate significant play threat whenever he’s on the field and has the size and athleticism to line up in the slot or out wide. Michigan State became the latest to offer earlier this week, and Law (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) has also been offered by Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas, and South Carolina, among others.

Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy 2022 DT Nasir Pearce

A physically imposing force on the interior of the defensive line, Pearce has already established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the 2022 class and picked up a Spartan offer earlier this week. Georgia, Arizona State, LSU, Michigan, Maryland, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A & M are among the schools that have already offered.

Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy 2022 DE Aaron Wilson

A dominant defensive end that can defend against the run and is a good pass rusher, Wilson (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) is considered a top strong-side defensive end in the 2022 class. Michigan State offered Wilson on Wednesday, joining an already impressive list that includes Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, and others.

Jonesborough (TN) David Crockett 2021 OLB Prince Kollie

It’s been a pretty active month in recruiting for Kollie, who has fielded several Power 5 offers this week, including one from the Spartans. 6-foot-1, a 200-pound outside linebacker that can drop into coverage or rush the passer off the edge, Kollie has offers from Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi State, West Virginia and more.

Atlanta (GA) Westminster 2022 TE Holden Staes

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end that has seen a bit of an uptick in his recruitment in recent weeks and picked up a Michigan State offer on Wednesday. Staes already holds a handful of Power 5 offers, including offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, and USC, along with a few others.

St. James (LA) 2021 DE Saivion Jones

An outstanding pass rusher off the edge that is also more than capable of defending the run at a high level, Jones is a 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end with several big-time offers. Baylor, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas A & M, West Virginia and, most recently, Michigan State have offered.

Radcliff (KY) North Hardin 2021 ILB Michael Lunz

A middle linebacker that can do just about everything, from rushing the passer to defending the run, to dropping into coverage, Lunz picked up an offer from Michigan State this week. Listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Lunz has offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Navy, and others.

Scottsdale (AZ) Saguaro 2021 ATH Denzel Burke

Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Burke is a big-time athlete that is capable of playing wide receiver or in the secondary because of his speed, size, and strength. Michigan State offered earlier this week, joining Auburn, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, USC, Washington, LSU, Nebraska, Arizona State, and Tennesee.

Lake Charles (LA) College Prep 2022 WR Keshlon Jackson

An intriguing wide receiver prospect with significant upside because of his strong hands and athleticism, Jackson landed his second Power 5 offer from the Spartans this week. Jackson (6-foot, 170 pounds) also holds offers from Virginia, Memphis, and South Alabama.

St. Louis (MO) John Burroughs School 2022 DE Tyson Ford

Checking in at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Ford is a menacing pass rush threat off the edge, capable of playing defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, or he can stand up as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 and rush the passer at a high level. Ford was offered by Michigan State this week and also holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Iowa State, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Washington, and Texas A & M.

Shreveport (LA) Green Oaks 2022 WR Decoldest Crawford

Already committed to LSU as a member of the Tigers’ 2022 class, Crawford is doubtful to move off of his commitment. The Spartans did come in with an offer this week. Arizona State has also offered Crawford (6-foot-1, 160 pounds), Louisville, Penn State, USC, and Washington State and would surely have several other offers if not for his early pledge to LSU.

Fort Pierce (FL) Westwood 2022 CB James Monds III

A good cover corner who has shown a good ability to track the ball on a consistent basis, Monds is also an outstanding returner on special teams as well. Listed at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Monds already holds offers from Arizona, Kansas, Penn State, UCF, and now Michigan State.

Buford (GA) 2022 S Jake Pope

A big-time playmaker in the secondary out of the safety position, Pope (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) already holds a handful of Power 5 offers and landed his latest from the Spartans this week. USC, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa, and Ole Miss are among the other schools that have offered Pope.

Suffolk (VA) Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 2022 RB George Pettaway

Considered to be one of the best running backs that the 2022 class has to offer, Pettaway is an elusive running back with the ability to break off long runs regularly because of his speed and vision. Michigan State extended an offer to the 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back this week, joining Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Fort Pierce (FL) Westwood 2022 S Kamari Wilson

Quite possibly the best safety in the nation for the 2022 class, Wilson is a ballhawk in the secondary and isn’t afraid to deliver big hits on receivers over the middle. Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Wilson was offered by Michigan State on Friday and also holds offers from Florida, Miami (FL), South Carolina, Auburn, Georgia, and Florida State.

Virginia Beach (VA) Princess Anne 2022 WR Tychaun Chapman

A perfect fit to play in the slot at the college level because of his size (5-foot-9, 165 pounds) and blazing speed, Chapman has caught the attention of Power 5 programs as he already holds more than ten offers following his offer from the Spartans. Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, and USC are among the schools that have extended offers.

Towson (MD) Calvert Hall College 2022 DE Daniel Owens

Michigan State became the first Division 1 program to extend an offer to the 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end, who will surely have a number of offers coming his way in the near future. Owens has good strength and burst coming off the edge, which makes him an interesting prospect to watch as his recruitment picks up.

Fon Du Lac (WI) 2022 S Braelon Allen

A rangey, physical safety that has the size and strength to potentially play linebacker at the next level. Fon stands at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds. Allen is regarded as one of the best safety prospects in the nation for the 2022 class and added Michigan State to his list of offers that includes Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Iowa.

Chesterfield (VA) Loyd C. Bird 2022 ATH Ramon Brown

An impressive 5-foot-11, 195-pound athlete that can play several different positions, Brown can impact the game in a variety of ways because of his speed out of the backfield and catching ability in the passing game. Michigan State offered Brown on Saturday, adding to his list of offers that includes Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

