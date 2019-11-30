Spartan
Michigan State Spartan Football Vs. Maryland Terrapins Official Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan Stadium

East Lansing, MI

The Michigan State Spartan Football disastrous 2019 season will thankfully come to a regular-season end today. The Spartans look to get to 6-6 so they become bowl eligible for the 12th time in Mark Dantonio’s 13 seasons at Michigan State. A loss would make it only the second time in the Dantonio tenure (2016) that they failed to make a bowl.

The Terrapins are depleted by a less than stellar roster and have played with as many as four different QB’s this season. While the Terrapins certainly are in the midst of a rebuilding time, the Spartans should be on cruise control in Dantonio’s 13th season.

With a win, the Spartans will probably spend the bowl season not on a sandy beach, but in the Motor City. The Quick Lane Bowl is played on December 26, 2019, at 8 PM ET at Ford Field in Detroit. That game can be seen on ESPN.

Make sure you constantly update this story for the latest highlights and updates from the game and comment with Spartan fans from around the nation in the comment section below.

3:05 PM ET Michigan State Releases Today's Dress List

dress list md

Comments
No. 1-4
Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Editor

38 minutes out and NO ONE and I mean NO ONE is here. WOW. EMPTY

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

It’s a cold day for football...what’s your prediction Hondo?

JoeP3
JoeP3

I just got a shot from the Breslin lot- ghost town.

Jumbiemom
Jumbiemom

We are in East Lansing, but in a warm RV with a TV!

