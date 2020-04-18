Ted Gilmore Assesses the Michigan State Tight End Position

Spartan Nation
East Lansing, MI—Ted Gilmore's boss is Jay Johnson. Shortly after Gilmore took over his role on the coaching staff as the tight ends coach, his boss declared publicly that the tight end is the MVP of the Spartan offense. Johnson's comments put Gilmore squarely under the microscope as he is charged with coaching that position group. With the COVID-19 safety protocols taking away spring football, Gilmore spoke if he has had any real opportunities to evaluate the current Spartans at his position.

"Well, sure, they finished the year with a lot of injuries. That allowed a guy like Trent (Gillison) to step up and show that he has a lot of promise, and he has a bright future and a kid that's taking it seriously. As you eluded to, there was some moves that were made with other positions and really can't speak to those guys yet. I can tell you this, whether it's the guys that are here and able and ready to go, and we've got whoever joins us in the future, the expectations in terms of what we are asking them to do, that won't change regardless of who is on the field or who has been there. We will coach whoever is up, and based on the conversations I've had with these young men; they are all willing and able and ready to accept that challenge."

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

