LOOK: MSU men's basketball, football to wear patriotic uniforms vs. Gonzaga, Rutgers

Michigan State went all in on American pride-style uniforms for this weekend's games!

Michigan State men's basketball has already traveled to the West Coast in preparation for Friday night's Armed Forces Classic game against No. 2 Gonzaga.

The game will be played on an aircraft carrier in San Diego, and given the nature of the game, the Spartans and Bulldogs will both be wearing military inspired uniforms.

I love this look for both Michigan State and Gonzaga. The Spartans' green, naturally, works really well with the camouflaged design, and the white Spartan logo really jumps out.

It's a great look for the Bulldogs as well. Gonzaga's colors are red, white and blue which also lends itself perfected for these jerseys and the game in general.

Not to be outdone by the reveal of the above basketball jerseys, Michigan State football's official Twitter page also revealed the threads that the Spartans will wear at home this weekend when they host Rutgers.

MSU football is also going with a patriotic theme on Saturday, as they celebrate with a "Military Appreciation Game".

That's right — Michigan State football has revealed another new helmet logo, and this one is certainly the most unique. The logo features the mascot, Sparty, carrying a flag. On one side of the helmet, Sparty waves the American flag, and on the other side Sparty wields an MSU flag.

I pride myself on being a fan of traditional looks, but I love this new logo that Michigan State will debut. I pride myself on my patriotism as well, so seeing the American flag in Sparty's hand is pretty cool.

When I saw the theme for the video, I expected to see a red, white and blue version of the standard Spartan helmet logo, but this was a more unique choice for Michigan State, and I think it works.

The rest of the uniform is pretty standard — green jersey, white pants, green accessories and white cleats.

I loved the reveal video that Michigan State put together for the football uniform reveal as well. Jayden Reed was a nice choice for the featured player this week, and any time you can infuse American pride into hype videos like this I'm all for it.

Well done, Michigan State!

