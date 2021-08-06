Depth an advantage at Running Back for Spartans heading into 2021

Michigan State has a long history of producing running back's all the way to the Lorenzo White days and have had players such as Jeremy Langford, T.J. Duckett, Sedrick Irvin, Javon Ringer, and Le'Veon Bell etch their ways into Spartan history.

Last season was a different tone for running backs in East Lansing though. Michigan State didn't score a single rushing touchdown last season, although the season was only seven games, it was still a disappointing stat.

Coach Mel Tucker made the room competitive going into 2021 bringing in two transfers, Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest) and Harold Joiner (Auburn) as well as signing Davion Primm (Oak Park HS) and bringing back Elijah Collins, Connor Heyward, and Jordan Simmons from the roster a season ago.

Walker comes into the season with a lot of eyes on him as he comes in coming off the best season from last year while at Wake Forest where he ran for 579 yards and 13 touchdowns in just seven games. That has led Walker to be named to Doak Walker Award watch list which is given out annually to the top running back in the country. He was also named to the PFF Preseason All-Big Ten team.

Although Walker is the presumed starter that will take a majority of carries this fall, a few other players are working into finding roles and one of those players is senior, Connor Heyward.

"I don't think it puts any pressure on anyone, it doesn't put any pressure on me. I've always been somebody to help the guy next to me, whether I'm competing with you, or whether you play a different position. I kind of see myself as somebody that knows the offensive playbook pretty well," Heyward said after practice yesterday.

Heyward also talked about the importance of special teams and how some players that aren't used to playing special teams will be doing so to get the best players at each position on the field when the team needs them.

Michigan State is in a good spot to have a major position turn around going into 2021 with high impact transfers and returners looking for a more consistent season and that was something Walker noted after practice yesterday.

"I feel like we need to all come together as a team, not just for me personally. If I don't have my teammates, I don't have anything, so I feel like it's not just an individual thing, it's more of a team thing and building that chemistry and the bond with all of us together. And that's a big goal for me. I want to be a leader, make sure I'm able to lead; not like yelling at everybody, but making sure we uplift each and every individual."

Walker should be the primary back with his explosiveness and quick step although Heyward is going to get his chances with his versatility in the passing game and being the best pass blocking running back on the roster right now. If Collins has a rebound year he will be in the mix as well as Harold Joiner who looks to make a quick impact for playing time after just getting to East Lansing recently.