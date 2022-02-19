247Sports embarrassingly overlooks Michigan State receiver on Top 10 list

It's only mid-February, but college football is always on our minds.

Michigan State begins spring practice in less than a month, with the Green-White Spring Game scheduled for April 16. The Spartans have several key returners back for 2022 who will make a big impact, but no decision to return to East Lansing was bigger than wide receiver Jayden Reed's.

The will-be senior was quarterback Payton Thorne's top target last season, finishing the year with 59 receptions for 1,026 yards and 10 TDs. Reed made several clutch catches when the Spartans needed big plays down the stretch against Michigan, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Given the fantastic season that he had, it's both hilarious and downright embarrassing that Reed was left off of 247Sports' "Top 10 returning wide receivers" list.

No disrespect to any of the players listed above, but Reed more than deserves to be listed amongst this "Top 10".

247Sports is certainly projecting bigger years for some of these guys than they had in 2021, but Reed had better numbers than half of the players listed above last season.

Oklahoma-transfer Mario Williams had 35 catches, 380 yards and four touchdowns, and is joining the same coach and quarterback at USC that he had at OU.

Maryland's Dontay Demus Jr. — 28 receptions, 507 yards, 3 TDs; Alabama's Jermaine Burton — 26 receptions, 497 yards, 5 TDs; Oklahoma's Marvin Mims — 32 receptions, 705 yards, 5 TDs; LSU's Kayshon Boutte — 38 receptions, 509 yards, 9 TDs.

Needless to say, 247Sports' overlooking Reed for its list did not go unnoticed by the several folks walking around campus in East Lansing:

In the grand scheme of things, list like these are just for fun and have no meaning whatsoever. But you can be sure that Reed is aware of this, and he's probably itching to prove 247Sports wrong.