3 Offseason Storylines For Michigan State Football

All has been quiet for Michigan State Football since the conclusion of the 2022 season and the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class.

The vast majority of 2023 recruits signed their letters of intent during that period in December, and while Mel Tucker and his staff could add to their ‘23 class, most of their attention has turned to 2024 and beyond on the trail.

From recruiting to offseason workouts, here are some updates on the spartans offseason.

1.) Diron Reynolds joins the staff as defensive line coach

Former defensive line coach Marco Coleman left Michigan State on Jan. 4, after being with the Spartans for just one season, to return to his alma mater, Georgia Tech. MSU head coach Mel Tucker moved quickly and announced a hire three weeks after, naming Diron Reynolds as the team’s new D-line coach. Reynolds had spent the previous seven years at Stanford.

Reynolds has coached 11 seasons in the NFL, and 14 seasons of college football. Coaching all over the country, his stops in college also include Wake Forest, Indiana and Oklahoma.

With the Spartans taking a more national approach to recruiting under Tucker, Reynolds will be pivotal after spending much of the last decade on the West Coast and California. Reynold and pass rush specialist Brandon T. Jordan should make a great recruiting tandem, as Jordan has connections in the South and the NFL.

2.) First look at early enrollees and transfers in offseason workouts

Winter workouts have begun for the Spartans. Head strength and conditioning coach Jason Novak has been a large part of rebuilding the program's culture. Tucker hired Novak in 2020, who brought with him a great deal of experience on the college and NFL level.

Some notable incoming freshman are already on campus. Under Armour All-America offensive tackle Stanton Ramil and linebacker Jordan Hall are early enrollees. Army All-American edge rusher Bai Jobe, along with four-star defensive end Andrew Dapaepe are already in East Lansing too.

Some transfers have enrolled early and caught attention as well. UConn transfer running back Nathan Carter looks ‘jacked’ to say the least.

Highly-regarded Texas A&M transfer defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye is also on campus. A top 50 player in the country coming out of high school, Tunmise will be another player to watch this spring.

3.) MSU a finalist for four-star offensive tackle

Recruiting has slowed down, but the 2023 cycle is not over yet. With only 15 high school signees for 2023, the Spartans have plenty of room for more. MSU is a finalist for the highest-ranked uncommitted offensive tackle left in the class.

Four-star Dundalk (Md.) offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh listed Michigan State among his “Top 4” alongside Ole Miss, Penn State and Rutgers. one of his finalists. Onoh took an official visit to East Lansing over the weekend of Jan. 20, before taking an official to Ole Miss this weekend. He is the No. 239 player in the country by 247Sports composite, and the No. 20 Offensive Tackle in the ‘23 class.

A late bloomer, Onoh wasn’t even ranked nationally until December 2022. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle has a frame to add more weight and muscle. With some untapped potential, Onoh and early enrollee Stanton Ramil could be the foundation for the future at offensive tackle if the Spartans can land him. Onoh has no commitment date yet, but it is sure to be soon.