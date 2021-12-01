Michigan State offense lands 11 players on All-Big Ten lists

Michigan State's offense was well-represented in the All-Big Ten honors that were announced Wednesday afternoon.

In total, seven Spartans were recognized by the conference's coaches and media voters, led by first team All-Big Ten running back Kenneth Walker. Wide receiver Jayden Reed was named third team All-Big Ten.

Michigan State had five players earn honorable mention by both the coaches and media voters -- QB Payton Thorne, OT Jarrett Horst, OT Kevin Jarvis, C Matt Allen and TE Connor Heyward.

Additionally, All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition was awarded to WR Jalen Nailor, G Blake Bueter, G JD Duplain and OT Al Arcuri.

Walker, a junior transfer from Wake Forest, led the Big Ten and was second nationally with 1,636 rushing yards. His 263 carries rank fourth nationally, and his 18 rushing touchdowns are tied for fifth in the country. Walker was the recipient of the Big Ten's Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year Award.

Reed, MSU's top receiver, had 946 yards and eight touchdowns on 53 catches this season. The redshirt junior also had seven carries for 34 yards and a rsuhing touchdown. Yesterday, Reed was named second team All-Big Ten as a punt/kick returner, and is one of five finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, which is presented annually to the nation's most versatile player.

Thorne, a redshirt sophomore, completed 206-of-339 pass attempts (60.8 percent) for 2,886 yards and 24 touchdowns -- against nine interceptions. The Spartan signal-caller added 72 carries for 177 yards and four rushing touchdows.

Nailor, a redshirt junior, missed the final four and a half games of the regular season due to an undisclosed upper body injury. He finished with 31 catches for 587 yards and six touchdowns.

Heyward, a redshirt senior, had 30 catches for 289 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan State is No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and is in favorable position to land a New Year's Six bowl berth.