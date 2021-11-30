Several Spartans earn All-Big Ten honors on defense, special teams

Michigan State boasts nine players who were recognized as All-Big Ten performers on defense and special teams.

Spartan defensive lineman Jacub Panasiuk, kick/punt returner Jayden Reed and punter Bryce Baringer were all named second team All-Big Ten by both the conference's media and coaches.

Safety Xavier Henderson and defensive tackle Jacob Slade were named third team All-Big Ten by the media, and honorable mention by the coaches.

Also earning honorable mention by both the media and coaches was linebacker Quavaris Crouch. Kicker Matt Coghlin, linebacker Cal Haladay and safety/nickleback Darius Snow were also honorable mention by the media.

Panasiuk, a fifth-year senior, has 32 tackles, with nine tackles for loss. He leads Michigan State with six sacks, and has two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Baringer is averaging 48.6 yards per punt with 25 of at least 50 yards and 18 downed inside the 20-yard line. The fifth-year senior leads the Big Ten in punting average and ranks fourth in the nation.

Reed has two punt returns for touchdowns in 2021, and is averaging 21.3 yards on 10 punt returns. His average would rank first in the nation but he doesn’t meet the minimum number of returns of 1.2 per game. Michigan State’s leading receiver (53 catches for 946 yards and eight touchdowns) is also averaging 23.5 yards on 16 kickoff returns. Reed, a redshirt junior, is one of five finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s most versatile player.

Henderson leads the Spartans in tackles (94) and tackles for a loss (10). The senior also has one interception, a forced fumble and two pass break-ups. Slade, a redshirt junior, has 34 tackles, including three for a loss, one sack and a fumble recovery.

Crouch has 75 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and missed two of the last three games due to injury. The junior transferred to Michigan State from Tennessee this past offseason.

Haladay has 85 tackles, with in five tackles for loss. The redshirt freshman has an interception returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Snow has 86 tackles, with 5.5 tackles for loss. The sophomore has one interception, a fumble recovery and two pass break-ups.

Coghlin is 11-for-17 on field goal attempts and ranks first in program history and second in Big Ten history with 75 career field goals made. The sixth-year senior, who has made all 39 extra points, has been hampered by a hip injury in the season's final month.