    October 31, 2021
    Spartans enter Top 5 in new AP Poll

    Michigan State keeps winning, and the voters continue to take notice
    Author:

    After a huge 37-33 win over rival Michigan in East Lansing, Michigan State is on the rise again in the latest Associated Press' Top 25 poll.

    The Spartans are now the Big Ten's highest-ranked team, moving up three spots to No. 5, surpassing No. 6 Ohio State.

    The Wolverines fell from No. 6 to No. 9 in the latest poll, following the loss.

    Georgia, Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma make up the top four spots, while Oregon (No. 7), Notre Dame (No. 8) and Wake Forest (No. 10) round out the Top 10.

    No. 19 Iowa and No. 22 Penn State are the only other Big Ten teams in the rankings.

    For the full rankings, click here.

