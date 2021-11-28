Spartans sit just outside Top 10 in updated Associated Press Poll

Michigan State is 10-2 after a 30-27 victory over Penn State in The Woodshed

Michigan State climbed a spot to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.

The Spartans closed their regular season with a 30-27 victory over Penn State in East Lansing yesterday, earning 10 wins in Mel Tucker's second season at the helm.

It's the quickest a Michigan State head coach won 10 games in a season, surpassing Mark Dantonio who did it in his fourth season.

No. 1 Georgia remains the top-ranked team in the country after a blowout win over rival Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs are followed by No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Cincinnati, both of whom jumped No. 4 Alabama.

The Wolverines defeated archrival Ohio State, who fell back to No. 7 this week, in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide needed overtime to beat Auburn in the Iron Bow.

The Buckeyes fell from No. 2 back to No. 7 in the updated poll.

After a huge, 37-33 victory in the Bedlam game, Oklahoma State jumped two spots to No. 5, while rival Oklahoma fell three spots to No. 13.

No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 9 Baylor and No. 10 Oregon round out the Top 10.

No. 15 Iowa is the only other ranked Big Ten team. The Hawkeyes will battle the Wolverines for the conference title this coming Saturday.

Other Big Ten teams who received votes were Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue and Penn State.

For the full Associated Press Top 25 rankings, click here.