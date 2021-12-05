Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Michigan State football stands pat in latest AP Top 25 Poll

    No movement in the Associated Press Top 25 for the Spartans this week following college football's Championship Week
    Michigan State remains at No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, released Sunday after the results of college football's Championship Week.

    The Spartans finished third in the Big Ten's East division, behind eventual Big Ten champion Michigan and second-place Ohio State. Michigan State finished the season at 10-2, its first 10-win season since 2017.

    No. 1 Alabama returned to the top spot in the poll for the first time since its loss to Texas A&M earlier this season. The Crimson Tide defeated new No. 3 Georiga in convincing fashion, 41-27, in the SEC Championship game.

    No. 2 Michigan rose one spot following a dominant, 42-3 victory over Iowa, who dropped two spots to No. 17 as a result. No. 4 Cincinnati fell one spot despite a strong showing in the American Conference championship game, knocking off previously-No. 16 Houston by the score of 35-20. The Cougars fell to No. 21 in the latest AP Poll.

    No. 6 Baylor rose three spots after a 21-16 win over No. 9 Oklahoma State, which fell four spots this week, in the Big 12 Championship.

    After dominating Oregon for the second time in two weeks, Utah rose four spots to No. 10. The Ducks, meanwhile, took a significant fall back to No. 15.

    No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 8 Ole Miss round out the Top 10.

    For the full Associated Press Top 25 Poll, click here

