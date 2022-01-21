Skip to main content

Athlon Sports predicts Big Ten East standings in 2022

After a third-place finish in 2021, can Michigan State climb the ladder in one of the toughest divisions in college football?

Michigan State football is on a steep, upward trajectory entering Year 3 under head coach Mel Tucker. In 2021, the Spartans combined an excellent 11-2 record with a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail, and it appears the building blocks are in place in East Lansing to begin contending for Big Ten Championships.

However, Michigan State's path to a conference title and College Football Playoff berth is a difficult one. The Spartans compete in the Big Ten East, arguably the toughest division in college football, alongside the likes of Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.

Looking ahead, Athlon Sports recently released an early projection on how they see each of the Big Ten's divisions playing out in 2022. Athlon's order of finish for the Big Ten East is listed below.

Big Ten East Division

7. Indiana Hoosiers

USATSI_17244319_168388427_lowres

6. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

USATSI_17435210_168388427_lowres

5. Maryland Terrapins

Read More

USATSI_17425198_168388427_lowres

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

USATSI_17449975_168388427_lowres

3. Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_17431487_168388427_lowres

2. Michigan Wolverines

USATSI_17437501_168388427_lowres

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

USATSI_17440938_168388427_lowres

michigan state spartans football
Football

Athlon Sports predicts Big Ten East standings in 2022

57 seconds ago
ZionTaylorSophomore
MSU Recruiting

Elite 2024 defensive end Zion Taylor discusses Michigan State and Brandon Jordan

19 hours ago
USATSI_13431971_168388427_lowres
Football

Former Michigan State WR CJ Hayes chooses transfer destination

23 hours ago
USATSI_17433296_168388427_lowres
Football

How many wins for Michigan State football in 2022?

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_16731293_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State football loses highest-ranked 2021 recruit to transfer portal

Jan 19, 2022
SpeedGeorgia
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State adds commitment from Georgia graduate transfer defensive back Ameer Speed

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_9018410_168388427_lowres
Football

Former Michigan State defensive lineman arrested in Florida

Jan 18, 2022
ReescanoHighSchool
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State lands four-star 2023 running back Kedrick Reescano

Jan 17, 2022