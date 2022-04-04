Athlon Sports ranks Big Ten teams amidst 2022 spring practice

Spring practices are well underway throughout the country, rosters and depth charts are starting to take form and anticipation is high for the 2022 college football season.

Looking ahead to this fall, Athlon Sports released a spring practice edition of its Big Ten power rankings as teams continue to prepare of a new year.

In the rankings, Michigan State is ranked the third-best team in the conference, behind Ohio State and Michigan. Athlon pointed to the return of Payton Thorne as key to the Spartans success in 2022, but noted the departures of star tailback Kenneth Walker III and three starters along the offensive line.

On the other side of the ball, Athlon said improving a secondary that ranked 85th in pass efficiency defense was the top priority for Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker.

At the top of the list, Athlon notes the return of Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud, who will look to break in some new receivers alongside after the depatures of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL. Defensively, the addition of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to the coaching staff was noted.

As for Michigan, Athlon noted the Wolverines return a lot of talent at the skill positions and at quarterback, but will need to replace two starters at offensive line. Defensively, Michigan returns only three starters and will be breaking in a new coordinator in Jesse Minter.

Full Athlon Sports Big Ten Power Rankings, spring 2022:

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Michigan State Spartans

4. Wisconsin Badgers

5. Iowa Hawkeyes

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

7. Minnesota Golden Gophers

8. Purdue Boilermakers

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers

10. Maryland Terrapins

11. Illinois Fighting Illini

12. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

13. Indiana Hoosiers

14. Northwestern Wildcats