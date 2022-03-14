Skip to main content

Michigan State linebacker enters transfer portal ahead of spring practice

The Spartans' depth at the linebacker position was likely a key factor here...

Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren, who transferred to East Lansing just last May from rival Michigan, has reentered the transfer portal after one season with the Spartans, an MSU spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

VanSumeren played in all 13 games for Michigan State in 2021, logging 122 snaps on defense and 133 on special teams. He recorded 12 total tackles, with one tackle for loss.

The Spartans are loaded at the linebacker position with the return of starters Quavaris Crouch and Cal Haladay, the additions of transfers Jacoby Windmon (UNLV) and Aaron Brule (Mississippi State), and the return of top prospect Ma'a Gaoteote — who had a brief stint in the transfer portal before removing his name back in February.

VanSemeren's younger brother, Alex, was Michigan State's highest-ranked prospect of the 2022 recruiting class and an early-enrollee for the Spartans. Alex is a four-star defensive end out of Essexville, Mich. and the No. 195 overall prospect in the '22 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Ben VanSumeren is been listed on Michigan State's spring practice roster, which indicates his decision to enter the portal may be a recent one. The Spartans' will begin spring practice tomorrow, March 15.

Prior to transferring to Michigan State, VanSumeren spent three seasons in Ann Arbor playing fullback for the Wolverines. He appeared in 15 games and had nine carries for 20 yards and a touchdown. VanSumeren also played on special teams for Michigan, recording seven tackles.

With spring practice set to get underway, VanSumeren is the unofficial first Michigan State player to transfer in the 2022 season.

