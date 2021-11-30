Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Michigan State LB Cal Haladay named Freshman All-American

    A young Spartan with a bright future!
    Michigan State has one of the best young linebackers in the country in freshman Cal Haladay. Earlier this week, Haladay was named to the Freshman All-American team by the Maxwell Football Club.

    The freshman has 35 solo tackles this season, good enough for fourth on the team. His 50 assisted tackles lead the Spartans. Haladay's 85 total tackles is the third-most on the team.

    Haladay has recorded five tackles for loss on the year, the sixth-most for Michigan State. He's also forced two fumbles, and has a fumble recovery.

    Against the pass, the freshman linebacker has recorded two quarterback hurries, two pass break ups and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

    On Tuesday, Haladay was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the conference's media voters.

