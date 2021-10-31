Michigan State rises in latest Coaches Poll

The Spartans continue to climb the rankings after moving to 8-0

After a thrilling 37-33 victory over rival Michigan, Michigan State is on the move again in the latest Amway Coaches Poll Top 25.

The Spartans climbed another spot this week, moving up from No. 8 to No. 7 with their 8-0 start.

Georgia remains No. 1 in the poll, followed by Cincinnati, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Michigan fell from No. 6 down to No. 10 after their loss in East Lansing.

