Michigan State rises in latest Coaches Poll
The Spartans continue to climb the rankings after moving to 8-0
After a thrilling 37-33 victory over rival Michigan, Michigan State is on the move again in the latest Amway Coaches Poll Top 25.
The Spartans climbed another spot this week, moving up from No. 8 to No. 7 with their 8-0 start.
Georgia remains No. 1 in the poll, followed by Cincinnati, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
Michigan fell from No. 6 down to No. 10 after their loss in East Lansing.
