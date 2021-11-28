Michigan State stands pat in Coaches Poll

The Spartans' remain in the Top 15 after the win over Penn State

Michigan State remains the No. 13 team in the country according to the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Spartans defeated Penn State, 30-27, on Saturday to clinch an undefeated record at home this season. It's the first time Michigan State has gone unbeaten at home since the 2015 season.

The victory also gave Michigan State its first 10-win season since 2017.

As expected, Georgia remains at the No. 1 spot in the updated poll. The Bulldogs are followed by No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Michigan, who defeated Ohio State on Saturday for the first time since 2011. The Buckeyes dropped to No. 7 after their loss in Ann Arbor.

No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 5 Oklahoma State round out the Top 5. The Cowboys defeated archrival Oklahoma, who fell two spots to No. 11.

No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 9 Baylor and No. 10 Oregon close out the Top 10.

No. 12 Iowa joins the Wolverines, Buckeyes and Spartans as ranked Big Ten teams. Previously-No. 18 Wisconsin fell out of the coaches poll after losing to Minnesota.

The Badgers lead the "Others receiving votes" category. Minnesota, Purdue and Penn State also received votes in the poll, but remain unranked.

