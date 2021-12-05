Michigan State reaches Top 10 in post-Championship Week coaches poll

The Spartans are in the Top 10 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll!

Following the results of Championship Week, Michigan State has climbed three spots to No. 10 in the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Spartans finished the regular season at 10-2 with a win over Penn State in their finale.

No. 1 Alabama returned to the top spot after a 41-27 win over previously-No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3 in the latest poll.

Michigan is No. 2 following a dominant 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship. The Hawkeyes fell four spots to No. 16 this week.

No. 6 Baylor jumped three spots with a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship. The Cowboys fell to four spots to No. 9.

The rest of the Top 10 includes No. 4 Cincinnati, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 8 Ole Miss.

