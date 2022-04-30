Skip to main content

BREAKING: Michigan State TE Connor Heyward drafted in 6th round

He already has a close relationship with one of his new teammates!

Michigan State tight end Connor Heyward, who began his Spartan career as a running back, has been selected No. 208 overall in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Heyward joins his brother, Cameron, who was drafted by the Steelers out of Ohio State in 2011.

This past season, Heyward converted to tight end for Michigan State in his redshirt senior season and had 35 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Heyward was one of the more versatile players in this year's draft class, having played halfback, fullback and tight end in college. Over his five-year career, Heyward compiled 825 rushing yards on 211 carries with five rushing touchdowns to go along with 96 receptions for 711 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

He also had 38 kick returns for 723 yards, averaging 19 yards per return, and finished his career with 2,265 all-purpose yards. Heyward was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation's most versatile player, as a sophomore in 2019. He was also an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by both the conference's coaches and media in 2021.

Heyward was listed as a fullback during the NFL Draft combine, and could be used in an 'H-back' role as a rushing or receiving option for the Steelers.

Michigan State has now had three players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, the most Spartans taken in one draft since 2016.

