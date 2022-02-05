Michigan State football analyst leaves for position coach job

Mel Tucker will be closely watching as this analyst continues his coaching career

Michigan State special teams analyst Dalmin Gibson is leaving the program for an on-field coaching position at Southern Illinois Univeristy. Gibson will serve as the defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator for the FCS program.

SpartanTailgate.com reported the news on Friday afternoon.

This is a career move for a guy who has been working up the coaching ladder for the past several seasons. After four-year playing career as an outside linebacker at Dickinson State University, Gibson began his coaching career at his alma mater as a student coach while he finished his degree.

Gibson then spent time as a graduate assistant at Wayne State University, before returning to his alma mater to serve as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach.

Then, Gibson made his way into major college football, landing an intern position at Colorado and eventually working his way up to a graduate assistant position with the Buffaloes. In 2020, Gibson followed head coach Mel Tucker to Michigan State, and was one staff with the Spartans for each of the last two seasons.

Working closely with MSU special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Ross Els, Gibson helped the Spartans' special teams make vast improvements during the 2021 season. Gibson made an impact on the recruiting trail as well.