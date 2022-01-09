Michigan State defensive lineman declares for the NFL Draft

He played one season with the Spartans as a grad transfer from Duke

Michigan State defensive end Drew Jordan, who joined the Spartans as a graduate transfer for the 2021 season, has declared for the NFL Draft.

Jordan spent four seasons as an undergraduate at Duke, playing in 48 games with 21 career starts at defensive end for the Blue Devils. He compiled 102 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble during his time at Duke.

In his lone season in East Lansing, Jordan played in 12 games as a role player with the Spartans. He finished the 2021 season with 18 tackles and one pass defended.

Jordan was part of the way of transfers that head coach Mel Tucker brought to Michigan State last offseason, which helped the Spartans improve from a 2-5 record in 2020 to a 11-2 season in 2021.