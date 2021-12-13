Michigan State defensive end becomes 12th Spartan to enter transfer portal

As Mel Tucker continues to overhaul the roster in East Lansing, several players are coming in and heading out of East Lansing

With the first of two national signing days coming on Wednesday, Michigan State has already seen a good amount of roster turnover since the conclusion of the regular season.

On Sunday, redshirt senior defensive end Jack Camper became the latest Spartan to enter the transfer portal.

Camper is the ninth Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal since the Spartans defeated Penn State on Nov. 27, the final day of the regular season.

Additionally, three other players entered the portal during the season, bringing the total up to 12 players to declare their intentions to leave the program since September of this year.

Camper is a former 3-star tight end recruit from the 2017 recruiting class. The 247Sports Composite rankings listed him as the No. 760 recruit in the nation in his class. Upon arriving to East Lansing, Camper made the switch to the defensive side of the football.

After redshirting for the 2017 season, Camper played in 11 games for the Spartans in 2018. After appearing in seven games in each of the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Camper only played in the first two games of 2021 before being sidelined for the remainder of the year.

For his career, Camper played in 27 games, totaling 29 career tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, one combined sack and one fumble recovery.

While the 12 players leaving the program are an eyebrow-raiser, MSU head coach Mel Tucker has also had success finding players in the transfer portal to bring to East Lansing.

Since the regular season ended, Michigan State has landed former Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger and two linebackers -- Jacoby Windmon (UNLV) and Aaron Brule (Mississippi State).

With national signing day just a couple days away, Michigan State's 2022 class is currently ranked No. 18 in the country by the 247Sports Composite, with 20 high school recruits committed. When factoring in the three transfers who are committed to the Spartans, the class jumps to No. 16 in the nation.