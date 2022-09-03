Jacoby Windmon Was Unblockable vs. Western Michigan

Mel Tucker may have found another transfer portal gem in senior defensive end/linebacker Jacoby Windmon.

The senior transfer from UNLV was unblockable during Michigan State's 35-14 season-opening win over Western Michigan, when he totaled four sacks, seven total tackles and a forced fumble against the Broncos.

“He did a good job," MSU head coach Mel Tucker said after the game. "I just talked to him a minute ago and he’s hungry. He just wants to get better. You just have to love him.”

Windmon's four sacks are tied for the second-most in any single game in Michigan State history, and it was the most by a single Spartan in one game in nearly two decades.

The senior was actually involved in five of MSU's seven sacks on the night, but Windmon and nickleback Chester Kimbrough were each credited with a half-sack on two separate plays.

Four of the five sacks that Windmon was involved in came on third downs.

“It was something I was always working on in fall camp," Windmon said of his pass-rush. "Because I knew one of my roles when I got here was to be a third-down guy, come off the edge.”

The senior's first sack resulted in a forced fumble when Western Michigan faced a third-and-goal from MSU's 13 yard line. Kimbrough recovered the fumble, and the Broncos came away with no points on what had been a promising drive.

“I was just doing my job," Windmon said. "We go through those situations at practice, and I’m a firm believer in ‘you practice how you play’. We just go out there and execute.”

Windmon played three seasons at linebacker for UNLV before transferring to Michigan State. Through the offseason and fall camp, it was believed that he would play linebacker for the Spartans as well, but Tucker and Windmon confirmed that he made a position switch a couple weeks ago.

“We identified him in camp, and in the spring as well, as one of our best pass-rushers – maybe our best pass-rusher. Pass-rushers are hard to find," Tucker said.

“He was playing linebacker for us and we asked him if he would play defensive end a couple weeks ago, and he said, ‘Anything for the team’. We thought he’d be able to get pressure on the quarterback. He still plays linebacker as well, but that just goes to show what type of team guys he is and obviously he had high-level production today.”

Windmon echoed those sentiments at the post-game press conference as well.

“A few weeks before the game, we made the change for me to just play D-end, and I was all-in for it," Windmon said. "I just had that mindset to go in, dominate whatever position I’m at on the field.

“My role is just whatever’s best for the team. Coach made the adjustment for me to go and play D-end, and I was all for it. So, I just do what’s best for the team. Whatever it takes to win and ‘Keep Chopping'."

Tucker's ability to find impact-players in the transfer portal was noted a season ago with tailback Kenneth Walker III, and it appears the head coach has done it again in 2022.

In addition to Windmon, transfers Khris Bogle (Florida) and Aaron Brule (Mississippi St.) each came up with sacks as well.

Tucker noted the importance of pass-rush and coverage working together to improve the Spartans' pass defense, which ranked dead-last in the country in yards allowed per game a year ago.

“You always have to be able to affect the quarterback," Tucker said. "You’ve got to stop the run, make people one-dimensional and then affect the quarterback with rush and coverage.

"It’s a step in the right direction.”

Western Michigan was held under 200 yards passing, and Bronco quarterback Jack Salopek completed just 58 percent of his throws.

Tucker, pass rush specialist Brandon T. Jordan and defensive line coach Marco Coleman have to like the way the Spartans' got after the quarterback, particularly on third down. Windmon was a huge part of that, and after this Week 1 performance, he'll be a player to watch all season in 2022.