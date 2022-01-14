Michigan State officially hires Effrem Reed as new running backs coach

He was an offensive analyst under Mel Tucker during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and now he'll get his shot as a position coach.

Michigan State has officially hired former offensive analyst Effrem Reed as its new running backs coach, replacing William Peagler, who departed the program to be the new tight ends coach for the University of Florida.

“Coach Reed is an excellent role model for our players,” MSU head coach Mel Tucker said in a press release. “In addition he is a tireless worker with a relentless dedication to teach, motivate, and develop players. He will be a difference maker for us on the recruiting trail and I’m excited about his future.”

Reed began his coaching career at Louisiana, where he had a four-year career as a running back from 2012-15. Reed was the Ragin' Cajuns' director of player engagement in 2018, and served as a graduate assistant for the program in 2019.

In 2020, Tucker hired Reed to serve as an offensive analyst for the Spartans. Reed served in that role through 2021, but was set to depart the program to coach running backs at Georgia Southern.

However, after Peagler left to coach at Florida, Tucker reached out to Reed and brought him back to East Lansing.

Michigan State's full press release can be read below.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker announced on Thursday that Effrem Reed has been promoted to the program's running backs coach. Reed joined Tucker's staff in 2020 at MSU as an offensive analyst.

Overall as an offense in 2021, the Spartans finished third in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 31.8 points per game under offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, and featured unanimous All-American, Walter Camp Player of the Year and Doak Walker Award winner Kenneth Walker III, who ranked second in the FBS in rushing with 1,636 yards.

“Coach Reed is an excellent role model for our players,” said MSU head coach Mel Tucker. “In addition he is a tireless worker with a relentless dedication to teach, motivate, and develop players. He will be a difference maker for us on the recruiting trail and I’m excited about his future.”

Reed joined the Spartan football program in 2020 as an offensive analyst after spending the previous two seasons (2018-19) at Louisiana. He was a defensive graduate assistant for the Rajun’ Cajuns in 2019 and the director of player engagement for the program in 2018.

A four-year letterwinner as a running back for Louisiana from 2012-15, Reed played for Johnson, who served in the same role for the Ragin’ Cajuns during Reed’s career. As a redshirt freshman in 2012, Reed recorded career highs in rushing yards (414), carries (86) and rushing TDs (5). He played in 44 games throughout his career and compiled nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards to go along with eight TDs.

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Reed was a first-team all-state honoree at Dutchtown High School after rushing for 1,926 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior in 2010. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Louisiana in 2015.