First Half Analysis: Michigan State playing tough, leads No. 16 Illinois at halftime
The Spartans are half way to a big upset on the road!
Through 20 minutes, Michigan State holds a 9-7 lead on the road at No. 16 Illinois in a big road game for the Spartans.
Here's what has stood out:
Michigan State Offense
- I've got to give credit to Payton Thorne. The redshirt junior threw an interception on the first play of the game — I thought it was a stupid play call by coordinator Jay Johnson given the windy conditions — but rebounded to throw for 123 yards and a touchdown while completing 12-of-17 pass attempts through two quarters. Since the interception, Thorne has had good touch on his throws, despite the windy conditions, and has led a couple nice drives for the Spartans.
- Michigan State's run game is still struggling. Even adjusting for sacks, the Spartans are averaging just 3.5 yards per carry so far. The team that's able to run the ball has a huge advantage in these types of conditions. We'll see if MSU can get a little more creative with its run game to find some running lanes in the second half.
- Right guard Matt Carrick, who left the Michigan game in the second half with an injury, started today's game but quickly exited due to injury. The Spartans are already without starting left tackle Jarrett Horst today, and the depth at offensive line is thin. Backup guard Brian Greene surrendered a sack in relief of Carrick. He'll need to step his game up in the final 30 minutes.
Michigan State Defense
- The Spartans knew they were going to get a heavy dose of Illinois tailback Chase Brown today, but they've stood tall against the run so far. Brown had 74 yards on 18 carries in the first half, but senior safety Xavier Henderson forced a big fumble on one of Brown's carries midway through the second quarter. That was the 13th forced fumble for MSU this season, which leads the nation. Overall, the Spartans have allowed just 3.9 yards per carry in the first half, which is a big win for this defense.
- Michigan State's defense turns into the 1984 Chicago Bears in goal-to-go situations. Following Thorne's interception, Illinois bullied their way inside MSU's five yard line with their run game, but Michigan State stood tall on four consecutive plays on the goal line to yield no points off the turnover. Say what you will about Scottie Hazelton's defense, but man are these Spartans tough on the goal line.
- As good as Michigan State is on the goal line, they're linebackers are equally as awful in pass coverage. Sophomore Cal Haladay got matched up with Illinois' Isaiah Williams on a short crossing route on the Fighting Illini's second possession, and Williams left Haladay in the dust and tip-toed his way through the Spartans' secondary for a 60-yard touchdown. Pass coverage is really where Michigan State misses injured starter Darius Snow at linebacker.
- The Spartans have a serious problem along the defensive line. Michigan State is already missing several guys due to suspension and injury, and in this game alone we've seen Dashaun Mallory, Jacob Slade, Simeon Barrow and Avery Dunn get banged up a little bit. Mallory did return to play, and came up with a 3rd down sack in the red zone that was nullified by a illegal block by Illinois. However, Michigan State is running out of healthy bodies up front, and that's going to take a toll as the Fighting Illini continue to pound away with their run game.
Scroll to Continue