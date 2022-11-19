First Half Analysis: Michigan State dominating Indiana through 30 minutes

Michigan State is up big at halftime against Indiana, as the Spartans head to the locker room with a 24-7 lead on 'Senior Day' at Spartan Stadium.

MSU got off to a bit of a rocky start, but its been pure domination since against the Hoosiers. Here's what stood out from the first half:

Michigan State Offense

Michigan State is getting pretty much whatever it wants offensively so far in this one. Payton Thorne has time in the pocket, and has completed several intermediate throws and a deep ball to Keon Coleman despite the windy conditions. Thorne is up to 153 yards and has completed 13 of 15 attempts. MSU's run game is churning out yards as well, with Jalen Berger already up to 97 yards on 14 carries. This is the type of balance that the Spartans hoped they'd have throughout the season, but better late than never. Michigan State had 274 yards of offense in that half.

MSU opened the game with a flea-flicker to Keon Coleman for a big gain, and worked their way down to the two yard line. Unfortunately, the Spartans' drive was stopped there and Michigan State had to settle for a 19-yard field goal from Ben Patton. Their next possession was halted at midfield after a terrible 4th-and-1 play call from Jay Johnson — a toss play to Berger that was smothered in the backfield. Outside of the poor goal-to-go execution on the first drive and the poor fourth down play call, Michigan State's offense has looked sharp and the Hoosiers have been powerless to stop them.

A little luck goes a long way. The Spartans reached the end zone on their third possession after Payton Thorne's pass attempt to tailback Elijah Collins bounced off the senior's hands and into the arms of tight end Maliq Carr for a touchdown. It certainly wasn't the way MSU drew it up, but this team was due for a little luck after everything they've endured this season.

Was happy to see senior tailback Elijah Collins reach the end zone today. He's been through a lot in his five years in East Lansing, and was a once-promising freshman under Mark Dantonio. Collins was never able to reach that level of play again, but he's stuck by this program and accepted his role with a positive attitude. Rewarding guys like that goes a long way for a program's culture.

Michigan State Defense