First Half Analysis: Michigan State has no answers for mighty Buckeyes

Michigan State welcomed No. 3 Ohio State to Spartan Stadium today, hoping to pull off a big upset of the Buckeyes in East Lansing.

However, the Spartans have had little success on both sides of the football and are struggling to keep this game close. We break down what we saw in the first half below:

Michigan State's Offense

The Spartans moved the ball into Buckeye territory on two of their first three possessions, but both drives stalled from there. On the first possession, QB Payton Thorne tried to force a deep ball to Jayden Reed into triple coverage and was intercepted in the end zone. On the third possession, the Spartans' offensive line wasn't able to hold up against OSU's pressure, and a sack of Thorne ended the drive.



Those two drives were sandwiched around a three-and-out on MSU's second possession. Slow starts have plagued this offense, and it happened again today. Reed made a superhuman catch against one-on-one coverage for a 18-yard touchdown score on Michigan State's fourth possession. The Spartans were aided by two 15-yard Buckeye penalties, but put together a nice seven-play, 76-yard drive to cut their deficit to 21-13 at the time.



With Reed battling through injuries early this season, the connection between him and Thorne hasn't been as prominent as we all expected it to be, but the pair connected four times for 67 yards through the air in this first half. Michigan State desperately needs those two guys to look more like their 2021 selves as the season continues.

Michigan State's Defense